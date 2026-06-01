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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 18:24 Uhr
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Nobu Residences Danang: Admire The International Fireworks Festival From Southeast Asia's First Nobu Residences

DA NANG, Vietnam, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The allure of the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) once again affirms the city's status as a global destination. In this vibrant context, the debut of Southeast Asia's first Nobu Residences not only elevates the urban landscape but also grants its prestigious owners the ultimate luxury of a "million-dollar view".

In Da Nang, a city rapidly cementing its status as an international-caliber "MICE city," all eyes are currently on the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF). This iconic cultural event draws over 1.2 million visitors annually, transforming the Han River city into a vibrant stage of light. Against this backdrop, the Southeast Asian debut of the world-renowned lifestyle brand - Nobu Residences Danang - stands as a powerful testament to the city's immense potential.

Commanding a prime location directly facing My Khe Beach, voted one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet, these branded residences introduce a new definition of living space. When a strategic international location aligns with a name that guarantees global prestige, Nobu Residences Danang chooses to pioneer "The Taste Economy" for its curations of bespoke living. At the heart of this campaign is a curated connection among "tastemakers" - the arbiters of style - to forge a community bonded by a shared worldview and an elite lifestyle deeply rooted in the brand's DNA.

Through a lens of sophisticated design, the ambiance of Nobu Residences Danang during the festive season offers an authentic intersection between the minimalist spirit of Japandi interiors and the untamed freedom of the My Khe coastline. Eschewing generic, ostentatious decorations, every corner, lighting angle, and natural material is intentionally curated to honor the beauty of simplicity and tranquility. This serves as the perfect backdrop for profound dialogues among the global elite.

Notably, the Studio and 1-Bedroom apartments are seamlessly designed to meet the ultra-luxury lodging standards enjoyed by A-list celebrities and billionaires at Nobu Hotels worldwide. Transcending all spatial expectations, these residences in the realm of branded real estate unveil an enchanting horizon of experiences. Furthermore, a lesser-known privilege: owning a Studio apartment here means never having to purchase a ticket to watch the annual DIFF again, courtesy of the project's unparalleled location and the ideal elevation of its residential tower.

The core highlight that has elevated Nobu into a global icon remains its incomparable culinary artistry. Crafted by master chefs, the festive menu is a multi-sensory emotional journey. Most anticipatingly, guests will be treated to a secret menu personally designed by Celebrity Chef Nobu Matsuhisa for the "world's highest ocean-view Nobu restaurant" at Nobu Residences Danang.

Sharing this distinctive vision, a representative of Nobu Residences Danang remarked: "Nobu's clientele do not seek ostentation. They are well-traveled individuals, sophisticated enough to recognize the value of what is meticulously refined. We do not shout for mass attention. Nobu Danang was born to be a cultural rendezvous, where even the smallest detail speaks volumes through its own elegance and class, seamlessly connecting kindred spirits."

About Nobu Residences Danang

With robust development and a distinct brand philosophy, Nobu Residences Danang - projected to be operational by 2027 - is highly anticipated to become the focal point of leading luxury lifestyle and cultural publications, while redefining the standards of a true luxury getaway in Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990611/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990610/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/admire-the-international-fireworks-festival-from-southeast-asias-first-nobu-residences-302787317.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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