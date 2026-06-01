TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Subsidiary Axina Group Announces Strategic Teaming Agreement with MetaWorldX to Deploy Real-Time Spatial Digital Twins Across the Global Intelligence Corridor

MetaWorldX's proprietary 3D simulation engine will run natively inside AXINOD Sovereign Data Centers, providing real-time telemetry for National Carbon Registries and the SAIL Autonomous Logistics network powered by Axiomaxus.

NORTH MIAMI, FL, TORONTO, ON, AND ASTANA, KZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, and its subsidiary, Axina Group Inc. (AGI), a leader in AI-powered Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and supply chain sovereignty, today announced the formalization of a strategic Teaming Agreement with MetaWorldX Inc., a pioneer in virtual world architecture and digital asset ecosystems. SAIL platform - Silkway AX Integrated Logistics

This partnership integrates MetaWorldX's industrial-grade digital twin platform directly into the TGI AMIRON Alliance's digital infrastructure stack, which is currently orchestrating a $1.29 billion sovereign AI and trade network anchored in Kazakhstan's "Data Center Valley." Under the terms of the agreement, effective as of May 28, 2026, Axina Group acts as the Lead Party for joint commercial acquisitions, positioning the combined entity to deploy next-generation Sovereignty-as-a-Service solutions globally across Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle Corridor trade route.

A Unified Vision for Real-Time Sovereign Telemetry

The collaboration bridges the gap between massive physical computing infrastructure and real-time visualization, allowing sovereign governments and enterprise clients to monitor critical physical assets with sub-millisecond precision.

"This agreement represents a paradigm shift in how nation-states manage and monetize their sovereign assets," said Daniel Brody, CIO of TGI Solar Power Group. "By deploying MetaWorldX's digital twin software natively within our AXINOD modular, liquid-cooled data pods, we eliminate the latency and security vulnerabilities of foreign-hosted cloud environments.

Sovereign data remains strictly in-country, fulfilling the absolute data residency mandates of our partner nations. Through this integration, we are delivering an interactive, real-time operating console that overlays our SAIL (Silkway AXI Integrated Logistics) engine and National Carbon Registries, backed by the high-density compute capacity of the TGI AMIRON Tier IV ecosystem. We are not just building data centers; we are building the visual and operational nervous system of the new Digital Silk Road. And beyound."

"The true value of sovereign infrastructure lies not only in the physical assets themselves, but in the ability to understand and optimize them in real time," said Raza Jafri, Founder and CEO of MetaWorldX. "Through our MWX.AI platform, we transform complex operational data into interactive digital environments that enable governments and enterprises to visualize, simulate, and manage critical systems with unprecedented clarity. By integrating MWX.AI within the AXINOD ecosystem, we are creating a powerful intelligence layer that bridges physical infrastructure, AI, and human decision-making. Together, we are building the operational nervous system required to support the next generation of sovereign data centers, logistics networks, carbon registries, and critical infrastructure initiatives worldwide."

Three Pillars of Commercial Scaling for Market Makers

For institutional investors and market makers, the strategic teaming agreement introduces high-margin software licensing revenue streams that leverage TSPG's multi-billion-dollar physical infrastructure projects:

1. National Carbon Registries and Environmental Auditing

Sovereign partners will use AXERP's blockchain-secured ledger, combined with MetaWorldX's 3D spatial engines, to visually model ecological zones, carbon-sink capacities, and industrial emissions. This creates a transparent, auditable, and high-integrity pipeline for international carbon-credit monetization, resolving the historical trust deficits in global environmental markets.

2. SAIL Real-Time Logistical Monitoring

The Middle Corridor (TITR) shipping routes require rapid customs clearance and cross-border coordination. The integration enables autonomous agents within the Axiomaxus AI orchestrator to feed telemetry data directly into the MetaWorldX visualization engine, allowing port authorities and logistics conglomerates to navigate bottlenecks, model custom clearance scenarios, and optimize multimodal transport lines in a simulated environment before physical deployment.

3. AXINOD Native In-Country Execution

Rather than relying on US- or EU-centralized cloud servers, the visual simulations are processed at the edge in AXINOD 40-foot liquid-cooled data pods. These modular units can be deployed in under 90 days and operate within Special Economic Zones (SEZs)-such as the Pavlodar SEZ in Kazakhstan-offering 0% corporate income tax and VAT exemptions for 25 years. This maximizes capital efficiency and guarantees uncompromised localized performance.

The Financial Layer: Axiomaxus and AXINA Protocol

To complete the transaction lifecycle, the combined technology stack is linked directly to the Axiomaxus agentic financial settlement network. Real-time logistical movements or carbon offsets tracked through the MetaWorldX-powered interface trigger automated smart contracts via the AXINA Protocol.

This enables automated settlement, customs fee processing, and multi-currency tokenized payments at machine speed, secured by the recently announced WiKey zero-knowledge cryptographic identity layer to prevent credential leaks across interconnected autonomous AI agents.

Forward-Looking Corporate Alignment

The teaming agreement coincides with a series of structural corporate actions by TGI Group designed to scale global operations and maximize shareholder value:

Governance Fortification: The retention of Barkan Consulting Group to streamline internal audits and optimize international asset holdings.

Workforce Deployment: The collaboration between the AXINOD Academy and MetaSense Inc. to secure and train localized technical staff to operate the modular computing hubs globally.

Macro Integration: Alignment with the proposed TGI AMIRON Kazakhstani ecosystem, which holds a projected Net Present Value (NPV) of $9.72 billion upon total completion.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK: TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company specializing in the development of sovereign infrastructure, high-density compute facilities, and autonomous execution platforms that support global economic resilience. Through the TGI AMIRON Alliance, the company builds the digital and energy foundations of the modern world.

Email: info@tgipower.com | Website: www.tgipower.com

About Axina Group Inc.

Axina Group Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group) is a premier technology provider building AI-powered ERP platforms, blockchain-secured carbon registries, and supply chain sovereignty infrastructure. Its proprietary AXERP and SAIL systems serve high-utilization enterprise and government-grade deployments across emerging markets.

Email: info@axinagroup.com | Website: www.axinagroup.com

About MetaWorldX Inc.

MetaWorldX Inc. is a Canadian technology pioneer building immersive 3D digital twins, virtual worlds, and digital asset frameworks. By combining complex telemetry, spatial computing, and interactive visualization, MetaWorldX empowers industries to simulate, analyze, and optimize operations in real time.

Email: info@metaworldx.com | Website: www.metaworldx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to the successful integration of technologies, obtaining necessary government approvals, construction delays, and market fluctuations in energy and hardware supply chains. The companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

Email: info@tgipower.com

AXINA Group Inc.

Email: info@axinagroup.com

Website: https://axinagroup.com/

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-subsidiary-axina-group-announces-strategic-teaming-agreement-with-metaworldx-1172243