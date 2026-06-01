Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - The National Association of Chinese Americans (NACA) announced today the launch of the second annual Ko Family Foundation Scholarship and the NACA Leadership Scholarship, These six distinguished merit-based scholarships are designed to foster and empower the next generation of Chinese American leaders.

The Ko Family Foundation Scholarship, established through the generosity of the Ko Family Foundation, and the NACA Leadership Scholarship were first introduced in 2025. Six scholarships totaling $26,000 were awarded to exceptional students in recognition of their academic excellence, leadership accomplishments, and dedication to the Chinese American community.

Recipients of the inaugural scholarships from 2025 include: Victoria Yan, a high school graduate from The Westminster Schools; Annie Lin, a sophomore at Georgia Institute of Technology; Alexandra Yuan, a sophomore at Georgia Institute of Technology; Crystal Zheng, a high school graduate from Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology; Ryan Dong, a freshman at Yale University; and Emily Peng, a graduate from Oconee County High School.

Building upon last year's success of the inaugural program, NACA is once again partnering with the Ko Family Foundation to offer these scholarships in 2026. These merit-based scholarships aim to recognize and reward exceptional Chinese American high school and college students who not only excel academically but also exhibit a strong commitment to serving Chinese American communities and preserving cultural heritage.

This year, The Ko Family Foundation will award two scholarships of $10,000 each, and the NACA will award two Leadership Scholarships of $2,000 each and two additional scholarships of $1000 each.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the community and support the development of the next generation of Chinese American leaders," said Patrick Ko, founder of the Ko Family Foundation and Chairman of FirstTrust Group, Inc.

Lani Wong, Chairwoman of NACA, echoed Mr. Ko's commitment to supporting the next generation of Chinese American leaders. "We are grateful for our partnership with Patrick and the Ko Family Foundation," said Mrs. Wong, "NACA remains committed to its mission of bridging cultures, building leaders, and benefiting our community."

Criteria for the scholarships and application information can be found on NACA's website at https://www.naca-atlanta.org/.

About NACA:

The National Association of Chinese Americans (NACA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the well-being of Chinese Americans through community service, advocacy, and cultural enrichment.

About Ko Family Foundation:

The Ko Family Foundation is a private charitable foundation founded by Patrick J. Ko, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FirsTrust Group, Inc. and FT Global Capital, Inc. Mr. Ko, a NACA member since 1993, served as past president and board member of NACA.

Two Ko Family Foundation Scholarships of $10,000 each and NACA Leadership Scholarships at two $2,000 each and two additional $1000 each, will be awarded in 2026. All applicants will be considered for both the Ko Family Foundation Scholarships and the NACA Leadership Scholarships. Applicants do not need to specify which scholarship they are applying for.

Applicants will be ranked, and the top two winners will receive the Ko Family Foundation Scholarship, and the next four winners will receive the NACA Leadership Scholarships.

To be considered for any of the scholarships, the applicant must:

be a high school senior who has applied to attend college or a full-time college freshman or sophomore; be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with Chinese heritage (having at least one parent of Chinese descent); be a current or past resident of Georgia or Florida; have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale; and for high school seniors, also have a minimum SAT score of 1400 (out of 1600) or ACT score of 30 (out of 36); have demonstrated leadership qualities, such as serving in student government, leading school organizations, or initiating community projects; and be actively involved in Chinese American community service or advocacy (e.g., cultural organizations, mentorship programs, activism, volunteering for Chinese American causes).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299630

Source: National Association of Chinese Americans