Rancho Cordova, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars, a trusted provider of life saving CPR certification classes throughout Northern California, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR Certification School located at 10940 White Rock Rd, Rancho Cordova, CA. The new training center expands access to life-saving education for healthcare professionals, educators, childcare providers, fitness professionals, and community members across Sacramento County.

Rancho Cordova Residents Gain Access to New CPR Certification School by Safety Training Seminars

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The Rancho Cordova CPR school offers a full range of nationally recognized certification courses, including CPR, BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), and First-aid training. Courses are designed to meet the certification requirements for nurses, dentists, dental hygienists, childcare providers, teachers, coaches, medical students, EMTs, and other healthcare professionals.

"Our mission is to make high-quality CPR and emergency training convenient and accessible to everyone," said Laura Seidel with Safety Training Seminars. "By opening our new Rancho Cordova location, we are helping more people gain the confidence and skills needed to respond during life-threatening emergencies."

The new facility provides flexible daily class schedules, hands-on instruction with CPR, and same-day certification cards. Students receive training from experienced instructors using the latest guidelines and CPR Verification Stations. The training center is designed to provide a comfortable and professional learning environment that supports both first-time students and renewing professionals.

Cardiac arrest and medical emergencies can happen anywhere - at home, in schools, dental offices, hospitals, gyms, or workplaces. Immediate CPR and first-aid response can dramatically improve survival rates and outcomes. Safety Training Seminars aims to empower the Rancho Cordova community with practical emergency response skills that save lives.

The company has built a strong reputation throughout California for excellent customer service, affordable pricing, and convenient course availability. Students can register online for CPR classes seven days a week. Group training for businesses, schools, healthcare offices, and organizations is also available.

For more information or to register for a course, visit https://www.safetytrainingseminars.com.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned CPR and emergency training provider offering American Heart Association-certified BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid courses across California and nationwide. Founded in 1989, the company provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on training designed for healthcare professionals, educators, businesses, and community members.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

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Source: Plentisoft