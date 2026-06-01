EQS-News: Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

PXG Tour Professional Celine Boutier Wins the ShopRite LPGA Classic



01.06.2026 / 18:23 CET/CEST

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Final-Round 66 Secures Seventh LPGA Tour Victory for the French Standout SCOTTSDALE, AZ - June 1, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG congratulates LPGA Tour professional Celine Boutier on her victory at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, where a final-round 66 at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey secured her seventh LPGA Tour title. Finishing at 9-under par, Boutier closed with one of the day's lowest rounds to add another milestone to a career that has established her among the most consistent and accomplished competitors in women's golf. "Winning is never something you expect," said PXG LPGA Tour Professional Celine Boutier. "You work hard, stay patient, and trust the process, knowing there are no guarantees. This week, I felt prepared, I stayed committed to my game plan, and I was able to execute when it mattered most thanks to my team, my training, and my equipment." "Celine continues to demonstrate what makes great champions special," said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG. "Her commitment to excellence, her work ethic, and her ability to perform when the pressure is high are remarkable. Everyone at PXG is proud to celebrate this victory with her." Boutier has relied on PXG clubs since 2021. Her current bag setup includes: Driver : PXG Secret Weapon

: Hybrid : PXG Black Ops Hybrid (19°), PXG GEN6 Hybrid (22°), PXG GEN5 Hybrid (25°)

: PXG Black Ops Hybrid (19°), PXG GEN6 Hybrid (22°), PXG GEN5 Hybrid (25°) Irons : PXG 0311 P GEN4 Irons (6-9), PXG 0311 T GEN4 Irons (W)

: PXG 0311 P GEN4 Irons (6-9), PXG 0311 T GEN4 Irons (W) Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy III Wedges (46°, 52°), PXG Sugar Daddy Wedges (60°) For more information about PXG's tour-winning golf clubs, apparel, and accessories, visit www.PXG.com. About PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) Founded by American entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve performance, and every moment of impact should elevate enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf apparel and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Megan Munneke

Press@pxg.com

News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf





01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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