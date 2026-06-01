Long Island Capital Alliance Presents The First Wave - A Seed Stage Showcase on June 2, 2026

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / The Long Island Capital Alliance (LICA), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, announces an invitation to ride the next wave of innovation on Tuesday, June 2, at 8:00 AM, at 68 S. Service Rd in Melville, NY as we conduct The First Wave - A Seed Stage Showcase. At this event, we will have companies take the stage to share breakthrough ideas and bold ventures shaping the future. From biopharmaceuticals and AI to education technology, real estate investing, and protein nutrition, these founders are turning vision into reality.

"We are excited to provide a platform for an inside look at what it really takes to build a company, raise capital, overcome challenges, and bring game-changing products and services to market. Meet the innovators, hear their stories, and discover what it means to create momentum - and ride the wave of entrepreneurship," said Michael Lane, Investor, Entrepreneur, Advisor, and Chairman of LICA.

The Wave Makers:

Edvana's platform helps speakers turn live questions into instant audience understanding checks, so they can adjust in real time without breaking flow.

Scott's Protein Balls use carefully selected plant proteins to allergen-free formulation, we power your journey with real nutrition. These energy balls are your go-to destination for a delicious, chewy, and decadent snack.

Conin uses key data points to surface high-upside residential deals for real estate investors in minutes. Using smarter AI intelligence, it's faster, more efficient, and all curated to match your needs and investment strategy.

Blood Cell Technologies is a research and development biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, validation and commercialization of novel drug targets and compounds that may be used to diagnose or treat disease.

Parts Concierge AI is a conversation-driven Unified Parts Intelligence Engine transforming appliance parts identification and sales. Deliver faster, more accurate service, increase conversion rates, reduce operating costs, and unlock a smarter customer experience powered by AI.

Seed Stage Investors/Speakers:

Sage Secilmis, Founder & CEO, TigerByte Cyber

Kristin King-Jankiewicz, Head of Group Management, Boston Harbor Angels

Lisa Harris, Serial Entrepreneur

Tim Grace, Managing Director, Techstars

This event is more than just pitches - it's an opportunity to connect with Long Island entrepreneurs, investors, advisors, service providers, and business leaders. Meet ambitious founders at the earliest stages of growth as they share their vision, traction, and plans to scale. And investors who provide actionable, direct feedback to speed them on their way. Whether you're looking to discover new investment opportunities, expand your network, learn how startups raise capital, or simply experience the energy of early-stage entrepreneurship, The First Wave delivers a front-row seat to what's next. To register to attend The First Wave - A Seed Stage Showcase, please follow this link: https://www.licapital.org/event-6645064.

LICA's mission is made possible thanks to the support of its Platinum Sponsors: Carter DeLuca, UHY Advisors, Kaufman McGowan PLLC, CBIZ, Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP, and Citrin Cooperman

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and is recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute considerable time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

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Contact:

Cindy Mardenfeld

Infinity Relation, Inc.

347-460-6176

Cindy@Mardenfeld.Com

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/long-island-capital-alliance-presents-the-first-wave-a-seed-stage-sh-1172298