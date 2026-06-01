New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - SiteSpring launched this week as a UK-founded platform that enables small and local businesses to generate a complete, content-ready website and review it during a free trial before deciding whether to pay for hosting and ongoing services.





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SiteSpring uses a guided, prompt-led process that combines artificial intelligence with structured frameworks and agency experience to produce full websites on a widely used content management system. The process guides a business through describing needs and refining content while the platform assembles pages, layout and initial copy, allowing review and revision over a five-day free trial period without requiring payment information during the trial.

The launch follows development work by the team behind a Manchester-based digital agency and reflects an approach intended to sit between do-it-yourself site builders and bespoke agency projects. The platform is positioned to remove an up-front build cost and to reduce the financial risk that can prevent smaller operators from establishing a professional online presence.

"AI has opened up a real opportunity to do something different for small businesses," said John Wood, Co-Founder and Director of SiteSpring. "We can now build an agency-quality website in minutes and back it with real growth expertise. The business gets to see exactly what they are getting before they spend anything. That changes the conversation completely."

SiteSpring's founders, who include directors with more than four decades of combined experience in web development, hosting and digital marketing, designed the product to address fragmentation in the small business digital stack. The founders cite a market where many businesses must combine separate tools for site building, hosting, ecommerce and growth support; SiteSpring brings initial site creation, hosting options and phased growth services into a single platform.

Every SiteSpring build is delivered in a format that supports ownership of site content and an ability to scale from a brochure-style presence to ecommerce functionality without switching systems. The company describes that approach as intended to provide a clear upgrade path as business needs evolve, while keeping the initial financial commitment optional.

The platform is offered in four optional stages that businesses may adopt progressively. The initial build stage generates an AI-produced website and includes the five-day trial at no charge; businesses transition to a hosting tier when ready to go live. A managed hosting tier provides domain registration, secure hosting and SSL protection. A growth tier, which will include an AI SEO Agent launching in the coming weeks, adds local search optimisation, profile management for business listings, AI-assisted site optimisation, content support and monthly performance reporting. A further accelerated growth tier offers a dedicated growth manager, a lead-generation engine, paid advertising management across major platforms, conversion optimisation and quarterly strategy reviews.

The forthcoming AI SEO Agent within the growth tier will automate technical audits, keyword tracking, website optimisation and content generation, and will surface visibility data that includes presence in conversational AI and AI overview features alongside conventional search rankings.

SiteSpring was founded by John Wood, Ben Wood and Steven Hardy, directors with prior roles at a Manchester digital agency, and is built specifically for small and local sectors such as trades, clinics, service businesses and startups that require a straightforward path to an owned online presence.

About SiteSpring

SiteSpring is a UK-founded technology platform that generates and hosts websites for small and local businesses through an AI-guided process. The company provides a staged set of services from an initial free build to managed hosting and growth support, designed to allow businesses to assess a professional website before committing to paid plans. SiteSpring was developed by experienced web and marketing directors with a focus on simplifying online presence for smaller operators.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency