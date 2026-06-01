New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Billy Lerner, President and CEO of iPark, has announced the acquisition of a new parking location in Hudson Yards, marking another step in the company's continued expansion across Manhattan.





Billy Lerner, President and CEO of iPark, has announced the acquisition of a new parking location in Hudson Yards.

The newly acquired facility is positioned in one of the fastest-growing areas of the city, where a wave of commercial development, residential towers, and entertainment destinations has reshaped the west side of Manhattan in recent years. With increasing numbers of residents, workers, and visitors coming to the neighborhood, the addition of this location is intended to help meet growing demand for accessible and reliable parking.

According to parking magnate William Lerner, the acquisition reflects iPark's broader strategy of investing in locations that support the evolving transportation and infrastructure needs of New York City.

Located near major office towers, retail destinations, and transit connections, the facility will provide a range of parking options designed to accommodate both short-term and long-term needs.

The Hudson Yards acquisition also aligns with Bill Lerner's vision for iPark's ongoing operational improvements across its network of facilities. The company has been gradually modernizing its locations through updated management systems and infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving efficiency and customer experience.





The Hudson Yards acquisition aligns with Bill Lerner's vision for iPark's ongoing improvements across its network of facilities.





Over the past several years, iPark has continued to expand and update its footprint across New York City, identifying opportunities in neighborhoods experiencing rapid growth and redevelopment. The Hudson Yards location represents another strategic addition to the company's portfolio as the west side of Manhattan continues to develop.

With this latest acquisition, Billy Lerner further strengthens iPark's presence in one of the city's most dynamic districts, reinforcing its role in supporting mobility and accessibility for drivers navigating New York City.

SOURCE: iPark NYC

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299654

Source: Honest Media , LLC