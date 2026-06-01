ZCCM: SEN Transaction Announcement - Ever Great

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH") Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 01 June 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"]

TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

The shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") and other market participants are referred to the cautionary announcements issued on 13th March and 14th May 2026.

The Board of Directors of ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders and the market that on 1st June 2026, ZCCM-IH entered into a transaction with Wonderful Group Services Ltd ("WGS") to develop a 2 X 300 Megawatts ("MW") Thermal Power Plant (the "Plant") to be held within a Special Purpose Vehicle called Ever Great Energy Company Limited ("Ever Great").

About Ever Great

Ever Great Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary company of a Chinese-owned holding company called Wonderful Group Services Limited. Ever Great is an energy generation company based in Zambia set to produce up to 900MW of thermal power in the long term.

About Wonderful Group Services Limited

WGS is the holding company of the China Wonderful Group of Companies Ltd, a diversified industrial and business conglomerate based in Zambia specialised in pioneering greenfield industries and brownfield industries management. It operates across a broad spectrum of industries, including the manufacturing of fertiliser and agro products; porcelain and ceramic tiles; sanitary ware; packaging and PVC construction materials; construction works; and silk cocoon and fabric.

Transaction Details

As of 15th May, 2026, the market value of ZCCM IH was ZMW 24.12 billion. Accordingly, the percentage Ratio of the consideration (USD 54.2 million OR ZMW 1.023 billion as at the closing BOZ exchange rate on 15th May, 2026) to the market capitalisation of ZCCM IH is 4.24%. In accordance with the Categorisation methodology of Section 9 of the Listings Requirements of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE"), the Transaction is not classified under any Category due to its size.

In compliance with the requirements of Section 9 of the Listings Requirements of LuSE, the key features of the Transaction are as follows:

Investors ZCCM-IH and WGS Particulars of the Transaction The proposed investment involves the construction of a 300MW (Phase 1) thermal power plant whose capacity will be doubled to 600MW in its second phase within 5 years of the completion of Phase 1.

The development will be undertaken as follows: The establishment of a coal mine in Southern Province, Zambia ("the Mine) within a 8,150.3 hectare exploration site. The construction of a 300MW coal fired thermal power plant (the "Power Plant") comprising of 2 x 150MW generation units, Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) technology employed boilers, a water treatment facility and electricity power lines in Sinazongwe District connected to the Muzuma substation in Choma (all together "the Project"). The appointment of Ziquan Group (Singapore) Pte Limited (Ziquan Group) to execute the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) on a Turn Key (TK) basis for the Project. Ziquan Group is a world-renowned and experienced Energy EPC contractor and is a subsidiary of Ziquan Energy Technology Co., Ltd of China founded in 2009. Ziquan Group has extensive end-to-end experience having built several multi-million-dollar thermal power plants in Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and China. ZCCM-IH's Total Investment The total project cost is USD451.7 million.

ZCCM-IH's consideration will be USD 54.2 Million, which will facilitate ZCCM-IH's acquisition of 30% of Ever Great's issued share capital. Conditions Precedent include: Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ("CCPC") approval. Effective Date 1st June 2026 Rationale for the Transaction The project aims to contribute towards closing Zambia's baseload peak demand generation deficit of approximately 1,400MW. This project will also significantly reduce Zambia's reliance on hydroelectric generation source to support national economic growth and stabilise overall power supply in the country. In the long-term, the project will support the energy needs across ZCCM-IH's mining portfolio companies as the country aims to attain 3 million tonnes of copper production per annum.

The Proforma effect of the Transaction

Before Pro Forma Adjustments After Percentage change (%) EPS (ZMW) (5.30) 0.88 (4.42) 16.63% HEPS (ZMW) (5.31) 0.88 (4.43) 16.61% NAV per share (ZMW) 325.47 (2.38) 323.09 -0.73% Ordinary Shares in issue ('000) 160,800 - 160,800 - Shares in issue ('000) 160.800 - 160,800 - Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue ('000) 160,800 - 160,800 -

Note 1: Based on the June 2025 half-year financial statements for ZCCM-IH

Accordingly, shareholders are no longer required to exercise caution when dealing in their securities with regard to this particular matter. The Cautionary Announcement is therefore withdrawn.

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 01 June 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 13 March 2026

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98487-zccm-ih-ege-transaction-announcement-sens-01.06.2026-002.pdf