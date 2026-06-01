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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 19:02 Uhr
60 Leser
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Kaishan Compressor USA: Kaishan USA's KPE Portable Electric Air Compressor Wins 2026 Most Valuable Product From Plant Engineering Magazine

Kaishan USA, a leading provider of industrial air compressors, is proud to announce that its KPE portable electric rotary screw air compressor has received Plant Engineering magazine's 2026 Most Valuable Product (MVP) Award-the highest overall distinction presented in the publication's annual Product of the Year program.

LOXLEY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Kaishan USA, a leading provider of industrial air compressors, is proud to announce that its KPE portable electric rotary screw air compressor has received Plant Engineering magazine's 2026 Most Valuable Product (MVP) Award-the highest overall distinction presented in the publication's annual Product of the Year program.

The Product of the Year program honors innovative technologies that deliver measurable value to industrial operations through advancements in efficiency, reliability, operational performance and overall impact on the manufacturing sector.

Selected directly by Plant Engineering subscribers, the MVP Award recognizes the single product receiving the highest overall vote total across all categories in the competition. The recognition follows Kaishan 2025 Gold Award in the Compressors & Compressor Controls category for its KRSV rotary screw vacuum pump, marking back-to-back years of industry recognition from North American engineers and manufacturing professionals.

"To receive the highest overall distinction in the entire awards program is an incredible honor for our team," said Henry Phillips, marketing manager at Kaishan USA. "The KPE was engineered specifically to solve real-world challenges facing modern rental fleets and industrial operators. This recognition validates not only the technology itself, but the growing demand for flexible, high-efficiency portable electric compressed air solutions."

Purpose-built for modern rental fleets and demanding industrial environments, the Kaishan KPE combines a liquid-cooled permanent-magnet motor with a liquid-cooled variable-speed drive platform to deliver adjustable pressure and up to 1,600 CFM from a single machine. Ranging from 40 to 350 horsepower with pressures from 80 to 190 psig, the KPE helps operators consolidate multiple compressor sizes into fewer, more versatile units while reducing maintenance requirements and maximizing uptime.

To learn more about the award-winning Kaishan KPE portable electric rotary screw air compressor, visit https://kaishanusa.com/rotary-screw-air-compressors/kpe-portable/.

About Kaishan USA
Kaishan USA engineers high-performance rotary screw air compressors built for a better, more efficient future. With headquarters in Loxley, Alabama, the company's advanced compressed air solutions are designed to improve reliability, reduce energy consumption and support demanding industrial operations worldwide.

To learn more, please visit KaishanUSA.com.

Contact Information
Lance Baird
Marketing
Kaishan USA
lbaird@kaishanusa.com

SOURCE: Kaishan Compressor USA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kaishan-usas-kpe-portable-electric-air-compressor-wins-2026-most-valua-1172057

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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