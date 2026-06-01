Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the listing of TRXUSD Expiry Perpetuals (X-Perps) on OKX Europe Markets Ltd. ("OKX Europe"), expanding regulated access to TRX across the European Economic Area (EEA).





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TRX is the native utility token of the TRON blockchain, one of the world's largest public blockchain networks by user activity and stablecoin settlement volume. The network supports a broad range of blockchain-based financial applications, including payments, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), and digital asset settlement. USDT on TRON (TRC20) remains one of the most widely used stablecoins globally.

TRXUSD X-Perp is a MiFID-regulated crypto derivatives product available to eligible retail and institutional traders across 30 EEA jurisdictions. The product offers a perpetual-style trading experience with a fixed five-year cash settlement date, allowing users to take long or short positions on TRX with up to 10x leverage while maintaining alignment with spot market pricing through a funding rate mechanism. Its listing on OKX Europe reflects the exchange's continued expansion of regulated digital asset offerings in Europe, providing compliant market infrastructure designed to improve access, transparency, and confidence for European traders.

"Bringing regulated derivatives exposure to European markets marks an important step for the TRON ecosystem and the broader digital asset industry," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "This launch gives European users additional ways to engage with the TRON blockchain through a trusted and compliant trading platform."

As demand for compliant digital asset products continues to grow in the region, the listing expands liquidity and regulated market access to an ecosystem that has processed more than $26 trillion in cumulative transfer volume, is leveraged by over 382 million user accounts, averages approximately 10 million daily transactions, and maintains more than $29 billion in total value locked (TVL).

*Available to eligible customers across the European Economic Area (EEA), subject to applicable local laws, regulations, and platform eligibility requirements.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $89 billion. As of May 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 382 million in total user accounts, more than 14 billion in total transactions, and over $29 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON