San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - OPPTIC Sales Method has launched the Time Audit app, a tool designed to help sales and revenue teams understand exactly how they are spending their working hours and where that investment is, and is not, producing results.

The app is available now in a complimentary version at opptic-time-audit.netlify.app. It runs in the browser with data stored locally on the user's own device, requiring no account to begin, so a rep can examine how their own time is allocated immediately.

The Time Audit app supports eleven distinct revenue roles, each with its own set of time categories: Account Executive, Account Manager, Renewal, Manager, SDR, BDR, combined SDR/BDR, Customer Success Manager, Sales Engineer, RevOps, and Enablement. Rather than applying a single generic template, the app reflects the different ways each role spends a working week.

OPPTIC Sales Method was built on three decades of experience in complex B2B technology sales environments spanning enterprise software, infrastructure, communication technology, and AI data services, giving the platform a clear view of a pattern that repeats itself across markets, sales motions, and buyer environments.

The Time Audit App: Awareness Before Automation

The Time Audit app is the entry point to the OPPTIC Sales Method and is available now in a complimentary version at opptic-time-audit.netlify.app. The current version requires users to manually enter their hours, a design choice described as deliberate rather than a limitation. The manual entry process is built to create genuine awareness before automation removes the friction of that reflection.

The full method is organized around four pillars: the Time Audit, the 60-3-35 Cadence, OPPTIC Qualification, and MAP & SONS. The complimentary app is the entry point through the first of these. The Time Audit tool provides awareness, the training workshop offers the framework, and ongoing coaching builds the habits and long-term consistency that turn insight into sustained practice.

Built to Work Alongside Existing Sales Frameworks

The app's qualification scoring is designed to operate alongside the methodologies a team may already run, including MEDDPICC, SPIN, and Value Selling, normalizing them to a common scale rather than requiring teams to abandon the frameworks they already use. The result is additive: the Time Audit app reads time investment against qualification progress without displacing the qualification language a team has already adopted.

Underlying the method is the 60-3-35 Cadence, a working model based on roughly sixty selling days in a quarter, three times pipeline coverage, and a thirty-five percent win rate. It gives the Time Audit a concrete structure for relating how hours are spent to how a quarter is built.

What Comes Next

A paid subscription version is in development. It is designed to add a longitudinal layer that tracks how a rep's reported time investment compares to their actual pipeline behavior across the thirteen weeks of a quarter, and to surface concentration risk when a single large deal dominates a rep's pipeline coverage. For sales leaders managing teams across multiple accounts and pipelines, that layer is intended to connect time allocation to revenue performance through a single dynamic metric that reads patterns across weeks rather than evaluating each week in isolation.

About OPPTIC Sales Method

OPPTIC Sales Method is a time-centered sales operating system founded by Morgan Lim, offering the Time Audit app, training workshops, ongoing coaching, and business consulting to help revenue teams allocate, track, and invest their working hours where they produce the greatest results. The Time Audit app is available now in a complimentary version at opptic-time-audit.netlify.app. For more information, visit www.oppticsales.com or contact morgan@oppticsales.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299651

Source: Plentisoft