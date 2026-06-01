New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Josh Kesselman, Publisher of High Times, has been featured on Forbes' fifth-annual Cannabis 42.0 list. This year's Forbes Cannabis 42.0 spotlights the entrepreneurs, innovators, and disruptors shaping the future of cannabis and features 42 leaders "building a legal industry from the ground up." The annual list highlights the cannabis executives, entrepreneurial brands, and industry pioneers driving the mainstream evolution of the legal cannabis industry and broader cannabis market.





Joshua D Kesselman, Publisher of High Times, has been featured on Forbes' fifth-annual Cannabis 42.0 list.



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This year's list reflected the rapid changes across the marijuana industry after the President signed an executive order in December 2025 asking the Department of Justice to finish the process to reschedule marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The potential federal reform has created renewed optimism across the state-regulated cannabis market, with many cannabis businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs viewing rescheduling as a major step toward transforming cannabis from a criminal enterprise into a more robust legal industry.

Forbes compiles the list by conducting interviews with investors, executives, analysts and business owners, studying sales data and financial documents, and reviewing almost 200 applicants to identify the 42 trailblazers who are "transforming the cannabis industry from a criminal enterprise into a robust legal industry." Forbes' reporting focuses on entrepreneurial brands, cannabis culture, legal market growth, and the innovators helping shape the rapidly evolving industry despite ongoing political and regulatory uncertainty.

Josh Kesselman remains one of the most recognizable entrepreneurs and cannabis executives in the marijuana industry, helping shape modern cannabis culture through both media and consumer products. In addition to overseeing High Times, one of the cannabis industry's most influential mainstream publications, Kesselman also leads RAW, the globally recognized rolling papers and smoking accessories brand closely associated with the mainstream acceptance of marijuana.





For decades, Joshua D Kesselman has been involved in the growth and mainstream evolution of the cannabis business. Credit: Illustration by Dani Choi for Forbes.



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For decades, Joshua Kesselman has been involved in the growth and mainstream evolution of the cannabis business, building brands that became widely recognized across smoke shops, dispensaries, and cannabis retailers worldwide. RAW's rolling papers and smoking accessories have become especially prominent among consumers, while High Times continues covering developments across the cannabis market, including legalization, federal cannabis reform, marijuana sales, regulations, cannabis business trends, and emerging entrepreneurs shaping the future of the industry.

The Forbes Cannabis 42.0 recognition highlights the increasing influence of cannabis leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurial brands at a time when the cannabis economy continues transitioning toward broader legalization, stronger regulations, and greater cultural acceptance. As Forbes noted in this year's feature, leaders such as Josh Kesselman are helping build a more established, competitive, and mainstream legal market while navigating political uncertainty, regulatory headwinds, and the evolving legal framework surrounding marijuana and THC products in the United States.

More information about Joshua Kesselman's work with High Times can be found here.

Source: Grasslands

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Source: Honest Media , LLC