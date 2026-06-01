Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - For the first time in Georgia, two pioneers at the intersection of consciousness and energy technology will share the stage in a groundbreaking event, June 11, 2026. Dannion Brinkley, bestselling author of "Saved by the Light" whose books have sold millions of copies worldwide, joins Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, inventor of the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem), to explore what happens when human experience meets scientific innovation.





Figure 1- Energy Enhancement Logo

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The event marks a significant moment for Metro Atlanta's growing consciousness and holistic health community, as it represents the first time an EESystem center owner has booked a conference hall to accommodate 300 attendees-signaling the technology's expanding reach beyond clinical settings into mainstream wellness conversations.

"People are quietly seeking something different - relief, clarity, and a deeper understanding of energy and healing," said Alison Planche, owner of Positive Energy Center and event organizer. "It is also a rare opportunity to establish connection with like-minded people who also claim their personal sovereignty." Linda Pitsoulis, owner of EESystem Atlanta, added, "This event goes beyond typical lectures on technology or personal survival stories. It's in support of preventative consciousness work - transformation before crisis." Pitsoulis goes on to say, "The idea is to not wait till we're close to death for a life review. The EESystem creates space for reflection and recalibration while we're alive, so we can approach living our lives by design rather than by default."





Figure 2- Event Details



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What Makes This Event Unique

Dannion Brinkley's 1975 near-death experience, during which he was struck by lightning and declared clinically dead for 28 minutes, included prophetic visions that have since come to fruition. Among them: a vision of a "light system" that would help humanity heal. Thirty years ago, he met Dr. Sandra Michael-and the EESystem she created aligns with that vision. Now, they travel together sharing the marriage of mystical foresight and quantum technology.

The EESystem uses scalar energy fields to create an environment where the body's innate intelligence determines what frequencies it needs for optimization. Unlike practitioner-controlled frequency machines, this holistic technology trusts the body's wisdom - a philosophy that mirrors Brinkley's core message about human sovereignty and consciousness.

Event Details

CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER w/Dannion Brinkley and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Where Experience Meets Science - What does Near-Death Experience have to do with Energy Healing?

Conference Presentation - June 11, 2026

Time: 6:30pm - 8:30pm (Doors open 5:45 PM)

Location: Forsyth Conference Center, 3410 Ronald Regan Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041

Capacity: 300 attendees

Experience: Interactive presentation featuring slide presentation, live dialogue between speakers, and Q&A

Investment: $45 (conference only/Includes Gift of 2hr complimentary session at Georgia based center of choice) or $80 (VIP Meet & Greet 6/10 + conference+Gift)

About Dannion Brinkley

Dannion Brinkley is a bestselling author whose books, including "Saved by the Light," "At Peace in the Light," and "Secrets of the Light," have been translated into multiple languages and sold millions of copies worldwide. He is a pioneering advocate for hospice care and helped establish the foundation for the VA hospice program. His near-death experiences and subsequent work focus on consciousness, personal responsibility, and the interconnectedness of all beings.





Figure 3- Dr. Sandra Rose Michael & Dannion Brinkley



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About Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Dr. Sandra Rose Michael is the inventor of the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem), a groundbreaking scalar energy technology installed in centers worldwide, from the United States to Dubai and beyond. The system combines biophoton technology, quantum mechanics, and scalar energy to create an optimized environment for consciousness expansion.

About Energy Enhancement Centers

EESystem Centers provide 2-3+ hour scalar energy sessions in comfortable environments designed to support the body's natural healing intelligence. Services are provided to individuals as group experiences for anyone seeking physical healing, mental clarity, and consciousness expansion. The centers are individually owned and part of a growing network of over 500 centers across 60+ countries, bringing this technology to communities globally - with thousands of units also found in private homes, making this healing experience more accessible than ever.

Why This Matters for Georgia

Beyond the immediate event, this gathering launches an ongoing initiative to build community around higher consciousness and holistic wellness in Atlanta. With three EESystem centers now operating in the metro area, Georgia is destined to become a hub for consciousness-driven health.

Additionally, Dannion Brinkley, a passionate advocate for Veterans supports EESystem center owners to develop partnerships with the VA healthcare system -an opportunity that could bring scalar energy technology to veterans dealing with PTSD, chronic pain, and other conditions. With Georgia's significant veteran population and strong VA infrastructure, Atlanta is positioned to lead this potential integration.

Registration Information

Seating is limited to 300 attendees for the conference hall presentation. Early registration is encouraged.

To register or for more information:

Website: https://eesystematlanta.org/conversationsthatmatter/

Email: Admin@EESystemAtlanta.org

Phone: 470 454-5682

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Source: Evertise AI PR