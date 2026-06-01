SES, a leading space solutions company, and Viva, Mexico's ultra low-cost airline, launched fast and reliable multi-orbit satellite inflight connectivity service on Viva's Airbus aircraft, strengthening SES's position as a leading provider of satellite-powered broadband inflight service in the Americas and around the world.

"Viva's passengers will soon benefit from reliable, multi-orbit satellite connectivity that will provide the same fast and dependable internet access they enjoy at home no matter where or when they fly. SES' partnerships with growing airlines like Viva highlight how carriers throughout the Americas are leading the way when it comes to the most advanced connectivity. SES is the engine that powers inflight connectivity, a trusted partner that makes airline operations easier," said Mike DeMarco, SES President of Mobility.

A total of 60 A320s and 40 A321s are set to offer the SES solution in the coming years. With the youngest Latin American fleet of Airbus A320s and A321s, Viva will be the first Mexico-based airline to offer service using SES' new electronically steered array (ESA) antenna, which is less than seven centimeters tall and delivers reliable connectivity to the SES multi-orbit network. Connecting to satellites in different orbits provides consistent and reliable coverage no matter the location.

"Connectivity today is not a luxury it's part of how people live, work, and travel. Our goal is to make flying fit seamlessly into our passengers' digital lives, instead of forcing them to disconnect. With this service, being in the air no longer means being offline," said Pablo Gómez Gallardo, Chief Digital Officer at Viva.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will" and "set to."

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks related to disruption or failure of information systems, satellite control, and other technology, including as a result unauthorized access or malfeasance; and international operations are subject to a number of risks, including relating to regulations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601452646/en/

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