At ASMS, SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, introduced platform-wide advancements across its accurate mass ZenoTOF line. The updates include new SCIEX OS 5.0 software features, broader front-end compatibility, and forward-looking software collaborations designed to help omics researchers solve complex biological questions. This connected environment reduces workflow complexity, while enabling deeper, more actionable insights from a single, dynamic platform.

SCIEX OS 5.0 software introduces new features including Central Metrics Tracker, Central Monitoring, Reporter Template Creator, an AI enabled "helpme" function, and AI enabled Calculated Columns. Additional ZenoTOF line specific advancements include:

ZT Scan DIA 3.0 combines the completeness of data-independent acquisition with narrower Q1 isolation windows so researchers can balance selectivity, sensitivity, and throughput based on the requirements of the experiment. This technology underpins scalable proteomics and robust metabolomics, reducing workflow complexity and expanding the range of applications a single platform can address. With enhanced sensitivity mode on, the ZenoTOF 8600 system has demonstrated significant gains for low-input proteomics workflows with nanoflow, where improvements range from approximately 10% to 40% gains in both identification and quantitation.

combines the completeness of data-independent acquisition with narrower Q1 isolation windows so researchers can balance selectivity, sensitivity, and throughput based on the requirements of the experiment. This technology underpins scalable proteomics and robust metabolomics, reducing workflow complexity and expanding the range of applications a single platform can address.

Expanded front-end compatibility boosts the flexibility of the ZenoTOF line.

Echo MS+ system integration with the ZenoTOF 8600 system is the industry's highest-throughput accurate mass platform, sampling at up to 1 sample per second. It delivers enhanced sensitivity for high-throughput screening, making it a foundational screening technology to accelerate early discovery, reduce complexity and consumable costs.

is the industry's highest-throughput accurate mass platform, sampling at up to 1 sample per second. It delivers enhanced sensitivity for high-throughput screening, making it a foundational screening technology to accelerate early discovery, reduce complexity and consumable costs. HDX-MS by Trajan Scientific and Medical brings deep automation expertise and comprehensive data processing, unlocking deeper insights into protein structure and binding. These bookends complement EAD on the ZenoTOF line to deliver an integrated end-to-end solution for routine high-sensitivity, zero-scrambling, amino-acid residue resolved HDX-MS.

brings deep automation expertise and comprehensive data processing, unlocking deeper insights into protein structure and binding. These bookends complement EAD on the ZenoTOF line to deliver an integrated end-to-end solution for routine high-sensitivity, zero-scrambling, amino-acid residue resolved HDX-MS. New source enhancements deliver seamless compatibility between Evosep, IonOpticks, and the ZenoTOF line. Researchers can now fully leverage Whisper Zoom methods-bringing together high sensitivity, robustness, and throughput in a unified SCIEX-based platform to accelerate next-generation proteomics analyses. In addition, an agreement betweenSCIEX and IonOpticks plans to expand access to advanced liquid chromatography solutions for the proteomics community, including Aurora XS columns.

Key collaborations across leading software platforms enable researchers to operate within the workflows they already use and trust.

A key collaboration brings BSI's advanced AI-based proteomic PEAKS software data processing across the ZenoTOF line. It enables researchers to identify, quantify, and validate biomarkers in a single solution, and eliminates the traditional fragmentation between discovery and targeted quantitation, reducing complexity and improving reproducibility for translational research.

data processing across the ZenoTOF line. It enables researchers to identify, quantify, and validate biomarkers in a single solution, and eliminates the traditional fragmentation between discovery and targeted quantitation, reducing complexity and improving reproducibility for translational research. MS-Dial becomes one of the pioneer collaborators translating ZT Scan DIA 3.0 measurements into life science answers. Customers can discover new biomarkers using this trusted life-sciences software package that profiles metabolomics and lipidomics.

into life science answers. Customers can discover new biomarkers using this trusted life-sciences software package that profiles metabolomics and lipidomics. Collaboration with MZIO brings SCIEX data compatibility into mzmine, allowing users to integrate SCIEX into existing metabolomics and small molecule pipelines that support scalable data processing, advanced feature extraction, and downstream analysis across diverse MS workflows.

"Ultimately, we are not just delivering incremental performance but a step change in how researchers can move across the omics continuum. This is just the beginning. Our commitment is simple continuous innovation in this dynamic platform delivers for customers, across workflows," says Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President of Product Management at SCIEX.

Learn more about the ZenoTOF line unlock at https://sciex.com/products/mass-spectrometers/qtof-systems/8600-system.

ABOUT SCIEX

SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

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ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges-helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

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