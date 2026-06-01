At ASMS, SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, launched the novus V55 system a next-generation triple quadrupole mass spectrometer designed for the realities of high-pressure, results-driven labs. The system provides exceptional sensitivity and accelerated output, in a smaller footprint and with improved energy efficiency when compared to the SCIEX 5500+ system. This quantitative solution expands testing capabilities across pesticide and food analysis, pharmaceutical impurities, bioanalysis, PFAS testing and additional applications.

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The novus V55 system from SCIEX.

The novus V55 system is built for business and real-world impact. Key features include:

aeMRM (accelerated MRM) can acquire up to 1,000 MRMs per second , which increases sample throughput, expands testing capabilities, and maintains quantitative accuracy.

, which increases sample throughput, expands testing capabilities, and maintains quantitative accuracy. New SCIEX OS 5.0 software introduces new features including: Central Metrics Tracker allows for tracking of performance and assay level metrics. Central Monitoring shows instrument status across the fleet. Reporter Template Creator easily creates customized reports. AI enabled "helpme" function answers feature and functionality questions quickly using a natural language interface. AI enabled Calculated Columns creates custom calculations for columns with natural language.

introduces new features including: OptiFlow source, built off the same technology trusted by thousands of customers world-wide, upholds the robustness and sensitivity synonymous with SCIEX systems.

upholds the robustness and sensitivity synonymous with SCIEX systems. 35% smaller footprint makes it the most compact triple quad in its class without compromising sensitivity or quantitative performance.

without compromising sensitivity or quantitative performance. 40% reduction in both energy consumption and laboratory cooling requirements helps to lower operational energy costs.

helps to lower operational energy costs. Compatibility with any LC system, LIMS support, and 21 CFR Part 11 maintains compliance and operational confidence.

"Analytical labs are being asked to deliver more insight with less time, space, and energy. With the novus V55 system, we have applied decades of innovation to ensure robustness and sensitivity, while enhancing performance and execution. This new generational instrument will help enable our customers to drive their business forward," says Chris Lock, Vice President Global Research and Development at SCIEX.

This 5th generation system builds on a proven legacy in nominal mass. In 1981, SCIEX launched the TAGA 6000, the first commercial triple quadrupole. Since then, the triple quadrupoles have evolved with the API III, then the API 4000, and then to the SCIEX Triple Quad series starting with SCIEX Triple Quad 5500 system. SCIEX also developed QTRAP technology which combined triple quad and linear ion trap technology for the first time.

Learn more about the novus V55 system at https://sciex.com/products/mass-spectrometers/triple-quad-systems/novus-v55-system.

ABOUT SCIEX

SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

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ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges-helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

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