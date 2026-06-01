San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next-generation cysteamine-based therapy for rare diseases, today announced that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see the Company's news release dated May 11, 2026) from 16 million to approximately 18 million common shares at a price of $0.50 per Common Share of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately $9 million.

The Offering has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing is expected to occur later this week, subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the clinical development of TTI-0102, including an investigator-initiated study in cystinosis and a Phase 2a clinical study in Leigh syndrome spectrum, together with formulation and manufacturing activities, regulatory engagement, and general working capital and corporate purposes.

About Thiogenesis

Based in San Diego, California, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing TTI-0102, a novel controlled-release cysteamine prodrug designed to improve tolerability and dosing relative to existing therapies. The Company is focused on TTI-0102 in nephropathic cystinosis, where it is in late-stage development, and is also advancing research and clinical work in primary mitochondrial diseases, initially focused on Leigh syndrome spectrum disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release are forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, believes or variations of such words and phrases including negative or grammatical variations or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended - the U.S. Securities Act. The Company has not registered and will not register the securities under the U.S. Securities Act. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of their securities in the United States.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299682

Source: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.