West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - As graduation ceremonies wrap up and Father's Day approaches, the pressure to find the "perfect gift" is on. To help shoppers discover gifts that truly stand out, News Media Group, Inc and Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong partnered with top brands to showcase the season's most innovative gear.

Armstrong featured a premium selection of the season's most advanced tech, gaming, and lifestyle products. These versatile gift ideas are perfectly tailored to help recent grads kickstart their next chapter and give dads the tech upgrade they deserve. Whether they are looking to boost productivity, elevate their entertainment, or simply unwind, these standout picks offer something meaningful for every celebration.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.tv.





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Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra. Designed to simplify everyday life, this next-generation Galaxy smartphone combines Galaxy AI with powerful performance and an advanced camera system to help users stay connected, organized, and present in every moment.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Millennium Falcon set. Build and play inside the most iconic ship in the galaxy with the LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Millennium Falcon set.

Mint Mobile's 3, 6 and 12-month plans. Mint Mobile offers affordable, flexible wireless service that's especially appealing for new grads starting to pay their own bills for the first time.

Microsoft College Offer. Eligible U.S. students can get great deals on select Windows 11 PCs, plus the Microsoft College Offer with more than $500 in added value for free.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299677

Source: Evertise AI PR