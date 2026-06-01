Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc (TSX: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2026 TSX Tech Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the TMX Market Centre. The event brings together the most innovative tech companies from across Canada. Mark Binns, CEO, will be giving the presentation.

Members of the professional investment community interested in attending the event in person can register at: https://events.tmx.com/TSX-TechInvestorDay-26.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

About TSX Tech Investor Day

TSX Tech Investor Day is a premier investor relations event hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), designed to bridge the gap between innovative Canadian tech companies and the institutional and retail investment communities.

The event serves as a high-visibility platform for both publicly traded and select private companies to showcase their business models, growth strategies, and recent milestones. For investors, it offers a "one-stop-shop" to discover emerging and established leaders in the Canadian tech ecosystem.

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange