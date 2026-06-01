Caprae Capital Launches Cold Call Killers: The B2B Outbound System Built for Companies That Need Top-of-Funnel Support

Built on 300,000+ calls across five countries, 50%+ British-accented callers, 30%+ female dialers, robodialing technology, sentiment analysis, and $130M+ in member closed transaction value, Cold Call Killers brings Caprae's M&A-tested outbound engine to B2B companies looking to generate more qualified meetings and grow topline revenue.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Caprae Capital Partners today announced the launch of Cold Call Killers, a full-funnel B2B outbound system built for companies that need more customer conversations, more qualified meetings, and more topline revenue.

The message behind the launch is simple: if Caprae's outbound engine can help members identify, engage, and close business owners in M&A transactions, it can help B2B companies reach and close customers.

Cold Call Killers takes the outbound infrastructure Caprae built inside the lower middle market and repurposes it for B2B sales. The system combines human cold callers, robodialing technology, number screening, call intelligence, email sequencing, LinkedIn outreach, and physical mail into one coordinated revenue engine.

In a market where products can be built faster than ever, the hardest problem is no longer just building something valuable.

The hardest problem is getting the right customers to notice, respond, take a meeting, and buy.

"Everyone is a product genius now because of AI," said Kevin Hong, Founder and CEO of Caprae Capital Partners. "Anyone can get to product-market fit in weeks, if not days or hours. That is no longer the real battle. The real battle is distribution. The companies that win are going to be the companies that can reach the market, create conversations, and generate revenue faster than everyone else."

Cold Call Killers was built for B2B companies facing broken or underperforming top-of-funnel systems. Email reply rates have collapsed. Generic SDR teams are getting ignored. Founder-led selling does not scale. Internal teams waste time dialing bad numbers, chasing poor-fit prospects, and running disconnected campaigns that never turn into pipeline.

Cold Call Killers solves that problem by treating outbound as a system, not a staffing function.

The platform was built from real outbound volume and tested in several countries. Caprae's teams have placed 300,000+ calls across five countries, using a caller network that is 50%+ British-accented and 30%+ female dialers. Caprae credits these caller-profile advantages, combined with research-driven sequencing, number screening, and personalized messaging, with improving gatekeeper conversion, prospect engagement, and meeting quality.

The launch comes as Caprae's member network has surpassed $130M+ in total closed transaction value. Caprae's role across those transactions has varied by engagement, ranging from deal sourcing and outreach to general advisory, diligence support, acquisition strategy, and growth planning.

The B2B launch follows Caprae's early success using outbound distribution across acquisition markets and client growth campaigns. What began as an internal playbook for M&A sourcing and member support has quickly expanded into a broader revenue engine.

Caprae now works with 10+ customers focused specifically on top-of-funnel demand generation, including companies using the system for customer acquisition, meeting generation, cold email and mail, digital marketing, and general pipeline support.

That traction pushed Caprae to formally launch Cold Call Killers as a standalone B2B outbound product.

Selling an acquisition opportunity to a business owner is one of the hardest outbound motions in the market. It requires trust, timing, targeting, follow-up, and the ability to reach people who are not actively looking to transact. Caprae built Cold Call Killers by solving that problem first.

Now the same engine is being offered to B2B companies that need to sell software, services, financing, consulting, operating support, agency services, recruiting solutions, industrial products, healthcare services, and other B2B offerings.

"If we can get business owners on the phone for M&A conversations, we can also get B2B buyers on the phone for revenue conversations," Hong said. "That is the whole point. Cold Call Killers is not just for acquisitions. It is for any company that needs more qualified customer conversations."

Cold Call Killers does not operate like a traditional staffing agency or seat-based SDR model. Instead of renting callers by the desk, Caprae builds customized cold calling sequences that are designed to optimize engagement.

Cold Call Killers was also designed for the reality of modern outbound, where as many as 80% of prospects never pick up a cold dial. For prospects who do not answer, Caprae can layer in coordinated email, LinkedIn, and physical mail sequences so outreach does not die after a missed call.

Caprae currently runs more than $10,000 per month in physical mailers and helps manage 12+ LinkedIn accounts on behalf of clients. The launch of Cold Call Killers formalizes this work into a dedicated B2B outbound product built across phone, inbox, social, and direct mail.

The system is also built for companies running their own internal sales or cold-call teams. Caprae's technology stack includes robodialers capable of placing thousands of dials in minutes, along with sentiment analysis and call intelligence tools that help teams understand tone, intent, engagement quality, and conversion likelihood.

"We did not invent this in a conference room," Hong said. "We built it because our own outbound system was working, members were closing deals, and more than 10 customers were already asking us to help solve top-of-funnel demand. Cold Call Killers is the productization of what was already happening."

Cold Call Killers is available now with transparent, publicly posted pricing. Plans range from SDR cold callers to full-funnel outbound management, with Dial Sniper screening and Call Intelligence analytics available as standalone tools for teams managing their own outbound operations.

To schedule a trial or view pricing, visit coldcallkillers.io.

About Caprae Capital Partners

Caprae Capital Partners is a family-office private equity and M&A platform building distribution infrastructure for the lower middle market, search fund, and B2B operator economy. Through brands and services including Search-as-a-Service, Cold Call Killers, and other outbound and growth products, Caprae helps founders, searchers, acquirers, operators, and B2B companies close deals and grow topline revenue.

Media Contact:

Zackary Beckham Partner

480-518-2592

SOURCE: Caprae Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caprae-capital-launches-cold-call-killers-the-b2b-outbound-syste-1172051