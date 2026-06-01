Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Inspiration Mining Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTCID: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated May 22, 2026, and May 25, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered Critical Minerals Flow Through private placement financing (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $395,449.99 from the sale of 3,041,923 units of the Company at $0.13 per unit (each, a "FT Unit").

Each FT Unit is comprised of one Flow Through common share (each, a "FT Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a 36-month period from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share.

Finder's fees of $27,092.00 was paid as well as 238,400 finder's warrants (each a "Finder's Warrant") were issued. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") for a 36-month period from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share.

There was one participation from a pro group for 100,00 units.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

According to applicable securities laws of Canada, any FT Shares, Warrants Shares or Finder's Warrant Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring October 02, 2026.

About Inspiration Mining Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299686

Source: Inspiration Mining Corp.