Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Promotes Trish Ellis to Vice President of Human Resources

Promotion reflects continued investment in organizational infrastructure and operational scale

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced that Trish Ellis has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources.

Over the past year, Unusual Machines has grown from fewer than 20 employees to more than 200 employees while expanding its manufacturing, fulfillment, and operational footprint in Orlando.

During that time, Ellis helped build and scale the Company's recruiting, onboarding, employee relations, leadership development, and people operations infrastructure to support rapid growth. In her new role, she will continue leading talent acquisition, employee development, HR operations, and organizational initiatives across the Company.

"Trish has been a big part of helping us grow the right way," said Allan Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Unusual Machines. "We've added a lot of people, opened new facilities, and moved very quickly over the past year. She's been a strong steward of the culture, accountability, and alignment we want across the organization."

"Unusual Machines has grown tremendously in a short period of time, and it has been exciting to help build the team alongside that growth," said Ellis. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished so far and look forward to continuing to support the people and culture driving the business forward."

Unusual Machines continues to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing and operations as it scales production capacity for NDAA-compliant drone components, and the Company expects continued hiring and infrastructure expansion throughout 2026.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-promotes-trish-ellis-to-vice-president-of-human-resources-1172102