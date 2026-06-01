From Elite Athletes to Everyday Professionals: How ALYZE Is Making World-Class Coordinated Health Care Available for the First Time

Professional athletes, physicians, and performance experts unite to bring integrated diagnostics, fitness, recovery, and functional medicine to everyday professionals through one coordinated health platform.

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Inside a professional sports organization, health is never managed in pieces. Every person on the medical and performance staff knows what the others have found. A training load is adjusted because the bloodwork said to. A recovery protocol is changed because the diagnostics showed it was not working. Every decision is connected to every other decision, and the system holds itself accountable for producing results.

For everyone outside that world, the experience is almost completely the opposite. Not because the services do not exist, but because nothing connects them.

ALYZE was created by the people who understood both sides of that gap, elite athletes who had experienced coordinated health care from within and who decided that the gap between what professional sport offers and what everyday people can access was no longer something they were willing to accept.

Jacob Rogers, the company's founder and CEO, describes the mission that shaped the platform.

"We've all lived in our bodies our entire lives, and yet most of us are still left guessing about what's actually driving how we feel," Rogers said. "That's why health so often turns into trial and error. There are hundreds of thousands of protocols out there, but most of them weren't designed for you. They were designed to sell you something. What people really need is one protocol. Their protocol."

Who Built ALYZE and Why

The platform was developed by what the company describes as an unprecedented coalition of professionals whose backgrounds span NFL locker rooms, MLB dugouts, university research programs, surgical suites, and boardrooms. Each of them came to the project with a different experience of what coordinated health looks like at its best, and what its absence costs.

The founding and advisory team includes Rogers, who previously grew a wellness technology company to $40 million in revenue. Dr. Matt Moore brings faculty-level expertise in Health and Kinesiology from the University of Utah alongside his work as a high-performance coach within the U of U Health network. Dr. Jerry Chidester, one of Utah's most prominent plastic surgeons, serves as an advisor and investor. Chase Hansen, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Buccaneers and Saints following his standout career at the University of Utah, serves as an investor and advocate. Tyler Leith founded and grew New Zealand's largest fitness franchise across his professional rugby career. Jackson Cluff, a current New York Mets player, and Mikayla Cluff, a professional soccer player and BYU coach, are both investors in the Bountiful location. Jaxon Munns, an attorney and ALYZE investor, represents the everyday professional the platform was built to serve.

Dr. Moore has spoken about what the model creates when expertise from different disciplines comes together.

"When great minds from the University of Utah and BYU come together, the focus stops being about rivalry and starts being about impact," Moore said. "Collaboration like this allows us to combine expertise, challenge each other's thinking, and ultimately build a stronger, more compassionate health system for everyone we serve."

Chase Hansen spoke about the challenge he experienced navigating health care beyond the structure of professional sport.

"My health, both mental and physical, is everything to me, and I know firsthand how difficult it is to truly take both a proactive and holistic approach to personal health," Hansen said. "Before now, it was nearly impossible to genuinely be able to know what was going on with my body consistently and have the resources available to help get my brain and body what they need. I'm very excited to be a part of a brand and mission that is doing just that, improving the quality of human health and wellbeing."

Mikayla Cluff described the gap that shaped her belief in what ALYZE is building.

"Through my career as a professional athlete, I have always been extremely passionate about my health, wellness, and performance. I've found myself going to doctors, gyms, and recovery facilities all at separate locations. ALYZE makes it possible to access each of these in one place. You won't sit in a waiting room to meet with your doctor, be given a script, and sent on your way. Instead, you will be assessed in your entirety, get to the root of any underlying issues, and be given a complete process to become truly healthy."

Jackson Cluff described what professional access to coordinated health care actually looked like, and why its absence frustrated him.

"As a professional baseball player, I had access to things most people don't: team doctors, recovery equipment, nutritionists, performance coaches, regular bloodwork. Everything was tracked and coordinated. And it makes a real difference. What frustrated me was knowing that none of that was available to everyday people in a way that actually made sense or was affordable. That's why I'm so proud to be a part of building ALYZE. We're not cutting corners or offering a watered-down version of what elite athletes get. We're building the real thing, a complete fitness and recovery facility, functional medicine practitioners, regular biomarker testing, and personalized health plans, all in a model that's designed to work for real people with real budgets."

Jaxon Munns offered the perspective of the people ALYZE was built to serve.

"As a father of four, I think a lot about what it means to be around and healthy for my kids long-term. ALYZE is the first place I've seen that takes that goal seriously, not with quick fixes, but with real data, real providers, and a real plan."

What the System Actually Looks Like

The ALYZE model follows the same logic as professional sports health management, beginning with comprehensive data, building a personalized plan from that data, and adjusting the plan continuously as new data comes in.

The process starts with a full diagnostic baseline that may include comprehensive blood analysis, DEXA scan body composition imaging, VO2 max testing and cardiovascular performance metrics, hormone testing covering testosterone, cortisol, and thyroid panels, metabolic testing and resting metabolic rate assessment, and mental performance baselines measuring stress, burnout, and motivation. The on-site CLIA-certified laboratory means members receive results in approximately 30 minutes, consult a practitioner, and begin their personalized plan without leaving the building.

From that baseline, licensed practitioners develop a personalized plan that may incorporate nutrition programming, fitness protocols, recovery strategies, hormone replacement therapy, testosterone therapy, peptide therapy, GLP-1 and medically supervised weight loss programs, IV therapy and vitamin IV drips, and personalized supplement guidance. The plan evolves continuously as repeat testing generates new information throughout the membership.

The membership also covers unlimited access to a luxury gym with strength training and performance coaching, group fitness classes including reformer pilates, yoga, and breathwork, and a complete recovery suite featuring cold plunge, infrared sauna, Finnish sauna, red light therapy, PEMF therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and massage. A full-service medspa offers skin rejuvenation, anti-aging treatments, PRP therapy, and aesthetic services within the same membership.

Making It Accessible

The services ALYZE brings together have historically been available only to professional athletes, people with access to concierge medicine, or those wealthy enough to manage multiple premium providers simultaneously. ALYZE consolidates all of them into a single membership, making world-class coordinated health care genuinely accessible to driven professionals who are already investing in their wellbeing but doing so without a system tying the pieces together.

For professionals in Davis County currently managing separate providers across a functional medicine clinic, a hormone clinic, a weight loss clinic, a wellness center, or an integrative medicine practice, ALYZE offers a single coordinated alternative: one system, one membership, one plan built around individual data.

The Accountability Commitment

If a protocol is not producing documented improvement in a member's agreed-upon health markers, it is adjusted or removed. Repeat diagnostics throughout the membership track real progress across weight loss, hormone balance, energy and performance, vitality, healthy aging, and body composition. ALYZE commits to measurable outcomes for every member.

"If it's not moving your numbers, it doesn't stay in your plan," Rogers said. "You stop wasting effort and start doing what counts."

What Comes Next

The Bountiful flagship opens in May 2026. Additional locations are in development in Draper and Utah County, with nationwide franchise opportunities expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The ALYZE+ App will extend the platform's biomarker tracking and personalized protocol capabilities to members nationally in late 2026.

About ALYZE

ALYZE is a fully integrated luxury health club and wellness platform based in Bountiful, Utah, combining functional medicine, comprehensive lab testing, hormone optimization, medically supervised weight loss, IV therapy, luxury fitness, reformer pilates, cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and a full-service medspa within one coordinated membership. The platform delivers measurable health outcomes through data-driven protocols, repeat diagnostics, and practitioner-guided care. The Bountiful flagship opens in May 2026, with additional locations planned across Utah and nationally.

Learn more at https://www.alyze.health

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: ALYZE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-elite-athletes-to-everyday-professionals-how-alyze-is-making-wor-1172375