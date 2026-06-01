Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Rider Justice, a motorcycle-focused personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting riders' rights, today announced a partnership with The Litas, a women's motorcycle collective with chapters across the United States. Through this partnership, Rider Justice will serve as The Litas' motorcycle attorney and legal resource partner, supporting riders with trusted education, advocacy, and guidance before and after a crash. Rooted in a shared passion for community, support, and empowerment, the pact brings together two organizations committed to showing up for riders on every mile of the journey.

The Litas has built a vibrant international riding community centered on connection, confidence, and inclusion for women riders. For more than 25 years, Rider Justice has stood with motorcyclists through rider-focused legal representation, safety education, and direct access to support and resources for injured riders and their families. Together, the organizations are helping create a stronger, more informed riding community where support extends far beyond the road.





The Lita's collective boasts 29,000 members worldwide.

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"Partnering with The Litas feels like a natural fit because we share the same belief that riders deserve to feel seen, supported, and protected," said Scott O'Sullivan, Founder of Rider Justice. "They've built an incredible community grounded in connection, confidence, and empowerment, and we're proud to stand alongside them. This partnership is about showing up for riders in a real way - helping them understand their rights, access trusted support, and know they have someone in their corner when it matters most."

This partnership grew from a genuine sense of trust and shared purpose that have shaped the relationship between the two organizations from the start. That strong alignment laid the foundation for a collaboration built not only on what each one does, but on how they show up for the motorcycle community.

"Community has always been the foundation of The Litas. For over a decade, we've worked to create spaces where women riders feel supported, welcomed, and empowered both on and off the bike, so we're incredibly intentional about the partnerships we build. Rider Justice stood out because their approach goes far beyond legal representation - they genuinely show up for riders through education, advocacy, and meaningful community support. We're proud to work together to provide our members with trusted resources, valuable education, and support they can rely on throughout every stage of their riding journey," said Kim Okabe, Community Director of The Litas.

About the Litas

The Litas is a women's motorcycle collective that brings riders together through community, connection, and shared experiences on and off the road. With chapters across the United States and beyond, The Litas creates space for women riders to build confidence, form lasting relationships, and inspire the continued growth of the motorcycle community.

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is a motorcycle-focused personal injury law firm dedicated to helping injured riders and their families after serious motorcycle crashes. Founded by Scott O'Sullivan, Rider Justice provides legal guidance, rider education, and advocacy for motorcyclists who need support after an accident. The firm is committed to helping riders understand their rights so they can make informed decisions during difficult moments.





Rider Justice - The motorcycle advocacy arm of the O'Sullivan Law Firm.

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Source: The O'Sullivan Law Firm