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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 22:14 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Tires Easy Puts a Practical Spin on Father's Day Gift Giving

Online retailer offers tires shipped directly to installers or homes nationwide.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Tires Easy is offering shoppers an unconventional Father's Day gift option this year: new tires.

While many Father's Day purchases focus on apparel, tools or gadgets, Tires Easy says tires are a practical purchase for fathers who spend significant time on the road, whether commuting, traveling with family, towing trailers or driving for work.

The online tire retailer allows customers to shop by vehicle, tire size or brand and have tires shipped directly to a local installer or a home address.

Passenger tires currently start at $29.83 per tire. Pricing varies based on vehicle, tire size, brand and quantity.

"Most people don't think of tires as a Father's Day gift, but they're something many drivers need and use every day," said Brian Wright, senior vice president of partnerships at Tires Easy. "It's a practical purchase that can make a difference in safety, ride quality and overall driving performance."

Tires Easy offers tires for passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, trailers, RVs and other vehicles. Customers can choose from more than 200 brands and arrange installation through participating local installers during checkout.

The company also offers free shipping on tires delivered to local installers.

Father's Day Promotions Coupons (Good for up to $120 off a set of 4 eligible tires.)

TIRES4DAD50
TIRES4DAD80
TIRES4DAD100
TIRES4DAD120

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire provider headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget. Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us.

Media Contact:

Tammy Cancela
TrizCom PR
tammy@trizcom.com
972-898-8413

Jo Trizila
TrizCom PR
jo@trizcom.com
214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-puts-a-practical-spin-on-fathers-day-gift-giving-1172386

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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