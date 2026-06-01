Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - This June, Fore All - the women's golf brand redefining who belongs on the course - is taking over Los Angeles with its most ambitious activation yet. A Fore All pop-up on Melrose Avenue will serve as the exclusive in-person home of the new Barbie x Fore All collection for one week only.

Simultaneously, at Riviera Country Club, Barbie and Fore All are co-hosting a VIP suite at Hole 14 during the U.S. Women's Open - gathering the influencers, athletes, and women actively changing the game of golf. And connecting it all: a fully wrapped pink bus traveling Sunset Boulevard between Melrose and Riviera every day. Los Angeles has never seen women's golf look like this.

The Collection: Where Barbie's Legacy Meets Women's Golf

Since 1959, Barbie has empowered girls to unlock their limitless potential. With women's sports gaining visibility like never before, Barbie is using the brand's platform to help amplify areas where women remain underrepresented - including golf - to inspire the next generation to step onto the course with confidence. Together, Barbie and Fore All are dedicated to championing women in golf and showing girls that anything is possible.

The Barbie x Fore All collection brings that mission to life across apparel, accessories, and equipment designed for women who play the game - and the women who are just discovering it. At the center of it all: the Erin Dress, an all over Barbie checkered print golf dress in Fore Flow with contrast Barbie x Fore All zipper tape and metal logo - the piece the collection was built around. The Barbie Golf Bag - a premium vegan leather statement piece featuring exclusive Barbie x Fore All branding - anchors the full on-course collection. Designed to turn heads from tee box to clubhouse, only 100 bags were made. And the Anything Jacket - with its I CAN PLAY ANYTHING back embroidery - is the outerwear piece that says everything the collection stands for.

Beyond the heroes, the collection spans two full on-course groups - the 1959 Group, anchored by the Noel Top, Barbie Top, and Palm Pleat Skirt; and the Pink & Green Group, built around the Confidence Cardigan, Malibu Tank, and Sloan Pant - plus the Clubhouse Group of off-course essentials including the Country Club and Golfie Barbie crewnecks and tees. Accessories complete the lineup with vegan leather headcovers (Kai Driver, Mandy Mallet, Banks Blade), the Erin Dress and Muse Jacket bag charms with built-in tee holders, the Vintage Golf Glove in cabretta leather, Barbie Shoe Charms, and the Maude Ruffle Sock. And for the first time in Fore All history, a full youth collection - the Youth I Can Play Anything Tee, Moore Polo, Bea Base, and Sasha Skirt - brings the mission to the next generation. The full collection is available exclusively in-store at the Fore All pop up on Melrose through June 7, with online availability beginning June 7.





Fore All opens its Pop Up Shop on Melrose. Barbie x Fore All takes Hole 14 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. A pink bus connects them down Sunset. All in the same week women's golf comes home to LA

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Jen Clyde Didn't Wait for Golf to Welcome Women - She Built the Door

When Jen Clyde co-founded Fore All, she had one conviction that the industry wasn't ready to hear: women were golf's fastest-growing demographic, and the sport was failing them. The apparel was uninspired. The culture was closed. The message - unspoken but unmistakable - was that golf had an exclusive membership, and most women weren't on the list.

When the U.S. Women's Open announced it was coming to Los Angeles - to the historic Riviera Country Club - Clyde didn't plan around the moment. She planned to own it. A pop up on Melrose. A co-branded suite at the most watched hole on the course. A pink bus making noise across the city all week. Every piece designed with one purpose: to maximize the growth of women in golf during the biggest week the sport has ever had in Los Angeles.

"This was never just about a collection. It was about showing up - loudly, visibly, unapologetically - during the week that women's golf deserves the most attention it's ever gotten," Clyde said. "We wanted to paint the town pink and make sure every woman in Los Angeles knew she was invited."

Two Brands, One Mission: The Biggest Week Women's Golf Has Ever Had.

Fore All was built on a simple belief: golf is better when everyone plays. Since launching, the brand has become the defining voice for women's inclusion in the sport - creating apparel that speaks to modern women, building community on and off the course, and showing up in the spaces where the conversation about women in golf is happening. Today, Fore All's community spans players, beginners, athletes, and fans who share one thing in common: they believe golf belongs to them too.



Barbie is a natural partner because Barbie has always been in the business of possibility. A brand that has championed over 250 careers - including golfer - since 1959, Barbie has long understood that showing girls what they can become is one of the most powerful things a brand can do. As women's sports claim a larger cultural moment, Barbie is showing up where it counts: amplifying the voices, brands, and movements that are changing the game for the next generation.

The Pop-Up on Melrose and Suite at Hole 14

FORE ALL POP-UP featuring the Barbie x Fore All Collection on Melrose

8180 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles· June 2-7, 2026 Official in-person home of the Barbie x Fore All collection In-store exclusive through June 7 · Barbie Box, selfie wall, custom styling Hours: Tue-Sat 12-6PM · Sun June 7: 10AM-2PM. Available online June 7.



Barbie x FORE ALL VIP SUITE Hole 14 · Riviera Country Club

Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles · June 3-7, 2026 Co hosted by Barbie & Fore All for women changing the game Influencers, LPGA athletes, press & community leaders Daily programming: media access, player meet-and-greets. Suite access unlocked by top Pop Up Shop spenders.

Shop the collection on Melrose. Experience the game at Riviera Country Club. The double decker pink bus running Sunset Boulevard between them is the thread - a moving, unmissable billboard carrying guests, influencers, a DJ, and community members between the pro shop and the 18th fairway all week long.

The Most Important Seat at the U.S. Women's Open Is Pink

The Barbie x Fore All VIP Suite at Hole 14 is more than hospitality. It is a curated gathering of women who are actively reshaping what golf looks like - creators who have grown the sport's audience on social media, athletes who have broken barriers on tour, community leaders who have brought new players to the game, and press who have told their stories and Fore All built this suite to celebrate them.

Daily programming throughout the week includes press and media rotations, influencer hosting sessions, LPGA player meet-and-greets, and community days where top Pro Shop spenders are given suite access. On Friday, June 5, the community will walk the course alongside LPGA professionals - cheering, photographing, and experiencing women's golf at its highest level.

THE FULL WEEK

What's Happening · June 1-7, 2026

Mon, June 1

PRIVATE VIP OPENING NIGHT · 6-9 p.m.

Invite only. Press, partners & talent shop the Barbie x Fore All collection first.

Tue, June 2

GRAND OPENING · Ribbon cutting 11:30 a.m. · Public 12 Noon

First 11 shoppers receive complimentary gift valued at over $200.

Wed, June 3

MEDIA DAY

Pop Up Shop open 12-6 p.m. with free in-store personalization with purchase. First 10 at $500+ get VIP Pass Experience for Friday + Barbie x Fore All gift. Barbie x Fore All Suite opens at Riviera for press 9AM-12PM. Pink bus begins on Sunset Blvd.

Thu, June 4

Kids Shopping Day 11 a.m. - Noon at Pro Shop. Influencers & VIPs take the pink bus to Riviera Country Club and enjoy the Barbie x Fore All Suite 1-4PM.

Fri, June 5

COMMUNITY DAY

Top Pop Up spenders receive pink bus transportation and access to the Suite. Community walks the course with LPGA players. Community photo on course 1PM. Community VIP night at Pop Up 5-7 p.m. Pro Shop open 12-5 p.m.

Sat, June 6

Mattel VIPs & investors at Suite 1-4 p.m.. Private early open at Pro Shop 11 a.m. - Noon: Barbie Box portraits & tournament styling. Open to public 12-6 p.m.

Sun, June 7

LAST DAY

Fore All community VIPs + Mattel VIPs at Suite 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pro Shop final hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Collection goes online June 7 at 9 a.m. ET.

A Moving Billboard Down the Most Famous Street in L.A.

A fully wrapped Fore All pink bus will run Sunset Boulevard daily, connecting the Fore All Pop Up on Melrose to the U.S. Women's Open at the Riviera Country Club. The bus is transportation. It is also art. It is also a statement about whose moment this week belongs to. A scannable QR code on the back simply reads: "Golf With Us." Anyone who scans it finds the pro shop, the collection, and the story.

Photos of the new collection are available through this link: Barbie x Fore All Collection.

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About Fore All

Fore All is a Utah-based women's golf apparel brand co-founded by Jen Clyde with a single mission: make golf more inclusive, modern, and aspirational for every woman who wants to play.

About Barbie

Barbie is the world's most recognized fashion doll and one of the most culturally significant brands of the past century. Since 1959, Barbie has championed the idea that women can be anything - including a golfer. A property of Mattel, Inc. ©2026 Mattel. barbie.com · @barbie

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299679

Source: Fore All