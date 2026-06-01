Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - LDB Capital Corp. (TSXV: LDB.P) ("LDB", the "Company"), a capital pool company, and Eventer Technologies Ltd. ("Eventer" and together with LDB, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that the Parties have received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the closing of the previously-announced arm's length qualifying transaction of the Parties (the "Qualifying Transaction"). In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Parties have publicly filed a filing statement dated May 28, 2026 (the "Filing Statement"), prepared in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV. The Filing Statement is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further to the Parties' comprehensive news release dated February 19, 2026, the Qualifying Transaction will be completed by way of a share exchange between the Company and shareholders of Eventer, which will result in the reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of Eventer, following which, the Company, as the issuer resulting therefrom (the "Resulting Issuer"), is expected to carry on the current business of Eventer under the name "Eventer Technologies Ltd." or such other name as may be determined by Eventer and deemed acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities. It is anticipated that the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "EVNT" shortly following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

The completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final TSXV acceptance, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the closing of the Qualifying Transaction is expected to occur on or about June 8, 2026, or such other date as the Parties may determine.

For further information regarding the Qualifying Transaction, please see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Eventer

Eventer is an Israeli technology company operating a SaaS-based platform for the management and sale of tickets for live events, including performances, festivals, conferences, lectures, courses, nightlife events and other consumer experiences. The Company provides event organizers with an end-to-end operational platform designed to support the full lifecycle of an event, including ticket sales management, attendee administration, marketing tools, customer support services and event-entry solutions. In addition to its software platform, Eventer provides ancillary services to organizers, including sales and marketing support and secure payment processing solutions through third-party service providers.

About LDB Capital Corp.

LDB is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, created to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions or business combinations with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with Exchange policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Eaton

Chief Executive Officer

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Qualifying Transaction (including the anticipated timing of the closing thereof), and the Resulting Issuer (including, the anticipated business focus of the Resulting Issuer, as well as the ticker symbol under which the common shares of the Resulting Issuer are expected to trade on the TSXV). Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Parties, including expectations and assumptions concerning (i) the Company, Eventer, the Resulting Issuer and the Qualifying Transaction, (ii) the timely receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals (as applicable), including the final approval of the TSXV, and (iii) the satisfaction of other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the business combination agreement previously entered into by the Parties. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Parties. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Parties at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither Party undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299711

Source: LDB Capital Corp.