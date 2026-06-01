Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D, Chief Executive Officer, CFA Society Toronto ("CFA" or the "Society"), with board members and members of CFA Society Toronto's newest CFA Charterholders, joined Omar Khafagy, CFA, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to close the market and celebrate the Society's 90th anniversary.





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CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Society of CFA Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of more than 11,500 members. With a focus on education, networking, and thought leadership, CFA Society Toronto empowers finance and investment professionals to thrive at every stage of their careers. Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry.

For more information, visit cfatoronto.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299718

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange