Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Strengthens Team to Support Project Advancement in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Cornoyer as Vice President and General Manager and Cynthia Salas as Director, Human Resources to support the advancement of copper projects in Arizona. Both roles are based in Arizona. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce updates to senior management titles to better align with future growth and team structure.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Jeff and Cynthia to the team at a critical stage in the Company's growth. Jeff brings deep operational, technical and leadership experience across large-scale copper operations, while Cynthia adds extensive expertise in human resources, organizational development and workforce strategy. As we advance the closing of the proposed acquisition of the San Manuel Property and integrate our copper projects, growing our team will be instrumental in the evolution of the Company."

Vice President and General Manager

Jeffrey Cornoyer is a mining engineer and economic geologist with over 20 years of experience spanning exploration, technical services and open-pit copper operations. Most recently, he served as General Manager, Technical Services for ASARCO, LLC and Minera Mexico, overseeing mine site technical functions across operations in the United States and Mexico. Prior to that, Mr. Cornoyer was General Manager of ASARCO's Ray Operations and Copper Basin Railway, where he led the operations of the complex with responsibility for more than 600 employees. Throughout his career, he has held progressively senior technical and operational leadership roles with ASARCO and Hudbay Minerals Inc., contributing to major resource expansion, mine planning modernization and operational improvement initiatives. Mr. Cornoyer holds a Master of Engineering in Mining and Mineral Engineering - Mineral Resources and a Professional Master of Science in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona. He is a Registered Professional Geologist and Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and U.S. SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

Human Resources Director

Cynthia Salas is a human resources professional with more than 20 years of experience supporting mining, industrial and construction organizations across the United States. She has held progressively senior HR leadership roles with companies including Freeport-McMoRan, CMOC International, Vulcan Materials Company and Rango Inc., where she most recently served as Human Resources Director overseeing HR and safety functions across multiple states and business entities. Mrs. Salas has extensive experience in talent acquisition, employee relations, labor relations, organizational development, compensation, compliance and workforce planning, with a strong focus on supporting operational teams in field-based environments. Mrs. Salas holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.

Updates to Senior Management Titles

As of June 1, 2026, the following updates to senior management titles have been made to better align with the Company's future growth and team structure:

Dr. Thomas Bissig will assume the title of Vice President, Geology;

Zach Allwright will assume the title of Vice President, Technical Services; and

Aaron Cohn will assume the title of Vice President, Capital Projects.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. Faraday has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a subsidiary of BHP Group for the proposed acquisition of BHP's San Manuel Property, adjacent to the Copper Creek Project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Faraday Copper Corp.

E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com

Website: www.faradaycopper.com

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Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Faraday to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the closing of the proposed acquisition of the San Manuel Property, and the integration and advancement of copper projects in Arizona.

Although Faraday believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the conclusions of detailed feasibility and technical analyses; lower than expected grades and quantities of mineral resources; receipt of regulatory approval; receipt of shareholder approval; mining rates and recovery rates; significant capital requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; fluctuations in rates of exchange; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which Faraday does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous peoples and other groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the Copper Creek property; and uncertainties with respect to any future acquisitions by Faraday. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks as well as "Risk Factors" included in Faraday's disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in Faraday in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada or in the United States has reviewed or in any way passed upon this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/faraday-copper-strengthens-team-to-support-project-advancement-in-arizona-1172356