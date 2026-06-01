St. Lewis, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (OTC Pink: SHCMF) ("Search Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 29, 2026 (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the Meeting, all the nominees for election as director were elected to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders. Following the Meeting, the Company's board of directors is comprised of Rohan Hazelton, Michael Pearson and Diane Poole.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the reappointment of Mao & Ying LLP Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

RATIFICATION OF STOCK OPTION PLAN

At the Meeting, shareholders ratified the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan as described in the management information circular dated April 14, 2026 in respect of the Meeting. As a rolling plan, the stock option plan requires annual shareholder approval in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

"The strong shareholder support at this year's meeting reflects the confidence our investors have in the direction of Search Minerals," said Jason Macintosh, Interim CEO. "Rohan Hazelton, Michael Pearson and Diane Poole bring a complementary blend of capital markets expertise, resource development experience, and deep knowledge of our Labrador assets, exactly the board leadership needed to advance our Foxtrot and Deep Fox deposits toward development. With a positive PEA demonstrating and our Direct Extraction Process technology validated through two successful pilot plants, we have a compelling foundation. This board is well positioned to unlock that value and advance Search Minerals' critical rare earth element portfolio."

ABOUT SEARCH MINERALS

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South-east Labrador. The Company controls a belt 64 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located near 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report with resource estimates for FOXTROT and DEEP FOX. Search is also working on four exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX, FOX RUN and AWESOMEFOX.

Search has continued to optimize its patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. Search has completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining.

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.searchminerals.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release is based on certain material assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Search Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include those factors discussed in Search Minerals' public filings. Although Search Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Search Minerals and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Search Minerals does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299703

Source: Search Minerals Inc.