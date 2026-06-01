Total sales increased by 14% to $26,704,371

Gross profits increased by 15% to $9,925,973 (ii)

Product gross margins increased by 1.2% to 45.6%

Same store sales increased by 5.2% in 2026 compared to 2025 (i)

Average ticket increased by 12.8% in 2026 compared to 2025

Raised gross proceeds of $21.8 million through three oversubscribed equity financings(iii)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, today announced its financial results for the year ended January 31, 2026 ("FY 2026"). All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"As the only true dollar store company in Mexico, fiscal 2026 was a year of deliberate and significant investment in our future," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of PesoRama. "We opened six new JOi Dollar Plus stores during the year, including our first location in the state of Puebla, growing our network by 24% and expanding our geographic footprint beyond Mexico City. Total sales grew 14% to $26.7 million and product gross margins continued to improve, reflecting the strength of our merchandising strategy and product assortment. The strong investor support we received, raising gross proceeds of $11.8 million through two oversubscribed equity financings during the year and an additional $10.0 million in subsequent private placement, is a clear validation of our growth strategy. We remain focused on expanding our footprint, deepening brand loyalty, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders in an underserved market with significant runway ahead."

Key Highlights: 2026 vs 2025

Total sales increased by 14% to $26,704,371, driven by a 5.2% increase in same store sales (i) from the organic growth of existing stores, and the opening of six new JOi Dollar Plus stores during the fiscal year resulting in a 24% increase in our store network.

from the organic growth of existing stores, and the opening of six new JOi Dollar Plus stores during the fiscal year resulting in a 24% increase in our store network. Gross profit increased by 15% from $ 8,623,987 (ii) during the year ended January 31, 2025 to $9,925,973 (ii) during the year ended January 31, 2026

during the year ended January 31, 2025 to $9,925,973 during the year ended January 31, 2026 Product gross margins increased by 1.2% from $10,424,204 or 44.5% to $12,189,194 or 45.6%, reflecting continued improvement in sourcing and product assortment across all departments.

Average ticket increased by 12.8% as a result of increase in demand and increased product assortment.

Key Achievements Fiscal Year 2026

On April 26, 2025, the Company opened Store #26, a 4,370 square-feet location inside the "City Shops del Valle" mall in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City.

On May 31, 2025, the Company opened Store #27, a 5,177 square-feet location inside the "Patio Martin Carrera" mall in the Martin Carrera neighborhood of Mexico City.

In July 2025, the Company closed an oversubscribed equity financing for gross proceeds of $6.8 million, strengthening its balance sheet to support continued store expansion and working capital requirements.

On July 24, 2025, the Company opened Store #28, a 5,403 square-feet location near the new Hospital de la Luz complex in the Agrícola Oriental neighborhood of Mexico City.

On November 21, 2025, the Company opened Store #29, a 6,340 square-feet location in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City.

On December 13, 2025, the Company opened Store #30, a 6,620 square-feet location situated approximately one kilometer from the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square.

On December 21, 2025, the Company opened Store #31, a 4,542 square-feet location in the Parque Puebla retail district, representing the Company's first store in the state of Puebla and its first expansion beyond Mexico City.

In November 2025, the Company completed a $5.0 million equity financing, further strengthening its financial position to support the ongoing growth strategy.

(i) Same store sales stated in local currency

(ii) Calculated before inventory write-down provision relating to inventory which is still considered sellable

(iii) Includes private placement closed subsequent to the year-ended January 31, 2026 for total gross proceeds of $10M

This earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2026, which can be found on PesoRama's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 37 stores, with anticipated store openings by end of June expected to bring the total to 40, offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use them as a means of assessing financial performance. Adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and financing costs. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross profit plus distribution costs divided by sales.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information used to evaluate our performance in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring its operational results.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the adjusted gross margin, operating profit, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA as financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business.

Adjusted EBITDA is more fully defined and discussed, and reconciliation to IFRS financial measures is provided, in Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended January 31, 2026.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299716

Source: PesoRama Inc.