Louisville, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) (Charlotte's Web or the Company), a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Raborn to its Board of Directors, effective May 28, 2026. Mr. Raborn has been designated to the Board by BT DE Investments Inc. ("BAT"), a subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LSE: BATS) (NYSE: BTI), in connection with the Company's previously announced transaction with BAT that closed on May 28, 2026 (the "Transaction").

Mr. Raborn has served since March 2018 as Executive Vice President, Law & External Affairs and General Counsel of Reynolds American, Inc., a subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c., where he oversees the company's legal, regulatory, and external affairs functions. He joined Reynolds American in 2004 and, prior to assuming his current role, served as Senior Vice President, Litigation and Regulatory, and Deputy General Counsel within the RAI Group. Mr. Raborn also previously served as Chairman of the Reynolds American Foundation.

Prior to joining Reynolds, Mr. Raborn practiced law in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, representing clients including Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Black & Decker, Exxon, and Shell in product and premises liability matters. He also represented Exxon, Texaco, Shell, and Chevron before the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Mr. Raborn earned a bachelor's degree in history and a Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University.

"Jeff's extensive legal, regulatory, and governance experience across highly regulated consumer industries brings valuable insight to the Board as we navigate an increasingly dynamic regulatory environment. His appointment also further strengthens our strategic relationship with BAT and reflects our shared commitment to supporting the Company's long-term growth and success following the completion of the Transaction," said Angela McElwee, Chair of Charlotte's Web.

"I am honored to join the Board at a significant moment in the Company's evolution, and I look forward to contributing to Charlotte's Web's strategic objectives and supporting long-term value creation for all stakeholders," said Jeff Raborn.

Mr. Raborn's appointment was made pursuant to BAT's right to designate a second member to the Board of Directors under the terms of the amended and restated investor rights agreement dated May 28, 2026 and brings the total number of Directors to seven.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD and cannabinoid isolates. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF". Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

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Source: Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.