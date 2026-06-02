Instruqt: AI Is Shipping Faster Than Customers Can Adopt It, New Research Finds

Instruqt's 2026 State of Developer Adoption Report, fielded by SlashData, finds hands-on labs make developers approximately 50% more likely to reach productivity within two months.

AMSTERDAM, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instruqt, the hands-on adoption platform used by software companies to onboard developers, customers, and prospects, today released its annual report, The State of Developer Adoption - the first independent benchmark of how marketing, sales, and education teams are responding to the widening gap between the pace of AI feature releases and the pace at which customers can actually adopt them.

The report, fielded by SlashData 2026 across 424 marketing, sales, and developer education practitioners at North American software companies, found that 92% of respondents face at least one significant developer adoption challenge. The most cited causes point to an operational problem, not a product one: misalignment across teams (27%), technology complexity (26%), and the difficulty of keeping content accurate as products ship weekly (25%).

The data points to a significant difference in outcomes among organizations that use hands-on learning experiences. Organizations using hands-on labs were approximately 50% more likely to report developers reaching productivity within two months than those that did not.

"The pace of AI innovation has fundamentally changed how software companies think about adoption," said Adriaan Knapen, CEO of Instruqt. "Organizations have less time than ever to help customers understand, evaluate, and adopt new capabilities before the next wave of innovation arrives. The companies pulling ahead aren't the ones shipping more features. They're the ones who have figured out how to align marketing, sales, and education around a single hands-on experience the customer can actually touch."

The adoption gap is now an operational gap

The report frames a structural shift in how B2B software companies need to operate. Marketing builds one demo. Sales builds a different one for POCs. Education rebuilds it again for onboarding. Every handoff loses context, every release breaks the content, and every customer starts over. The teams that flatten that motion into a single, reusable, hands-on experience are the ones converting AI investment into AI adoption.

Other notable findings from the report:

Community remains the most underutilized adoption lever. Developer community spaces received the highest perceived effectiveness rating of any adoption practice in the survey, with one in three practitioners ranking them in their top three. Yet adoption levels sit at roughly the same level as static video tutorials, suggesting underinvestment in the format that works best.

Developer community spaces received the highest perceived effectiveness rating of any adoption practice in the survey, with one in three practitioners ranking them in their top three. Yet adoption levels sit at roughly the same level as static video tutorials, suggesting underinvestment in the format that works best. High-impact pre-sales experiences remain underused. Proofs of concept are rated more effective than their adoption levels suggest, pointing to underutilization in pre-sales motions.

Proofs of concept are rated more effective than their adoption levels suggest, pointing to underutilization in pre-sales motions. Different teams define successful hands-on experiences differently. Sales teams prioritize realism in hands-on experiences (39% rank production-like environments as the single most important characteristic), while education teams prioritize real-time guidance and feedback.

Sales teams prioritize realism in hands-on experiences (39% rank production-like environments as the single most important characteristic), while education teams prioritize real-time guidance and feedback. AI adoption is growing, but confidence is not. Half of practitioners describe their AI use as extensive, yet more than one-third plan to reduce it, citing accuracy and content freshness concerns.

Why this matters for the AI category

For developer-focused software companies, the report suggests that customer adoption is becoming an increasingly important determinant of growth as innovation cycles accelerate. Many of the industry's fastest-growing software companies have invested heavily in hands-on education, self-paced labs, interactive product experiences, and developer enablement programs as part of broader adoption strategies. The pattern, the report argues, is no longer a "nice to have" enablement motion. It is the growth motion.

Earlier this month, Google Cloud Security selected Instruqt to launch its Agentic SOC experience at Google Cloud Next 2026, training 50 practitioners in a single workshop with a dedicated Vertex AI environment per participant.

"On the AI front, Instruqt is fantastic because it allows us to spin up a dedicated Vertex environment per participant," said Keith Manville, Customer Engineer at Google Cloud Security. "That changes what's possible in a workshop."

The State of Developer Adoption report, including methodology and respondent demographics, is available today at instruqt.com/ai-adoption. The full methodology, including the SlashData survey instrument and respondent breakdown, is published with the report.

About Instruqt

Instruqt is the hands-on adoption platform that B2B software companies use to turn complex products into experiences customers can actually use. Marketing teams use Instruqt to drive qualified leads through interactive product experiences. Sales teams use it to run higher-quality demos and POCs without the setup tax. Education teams use it to scale onboarding and certification with real environments instead of slideware. Customers include Google Cloud, MongoDB, Elastic, HashiCorp, Red Hat, and Puppet. Learn more at instruqt.com.

About SlashData

SlashData is the leading analyst firm in the developer economy, tracking developer trends across mobile, desktop, IoT, cloud, web, AR/VR, machine learning, and games. The firm's research is based on surveys of more than 40,000 developers in 165+ countries annually.

Tyler Crumpler

VP of Marketing

Instruqt

(919) 417-2146

Tyler@instruqt.com