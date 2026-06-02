High-Field Variable NMRD Now on the Laboratory Benchtop: Stelar and HTS-110 Launch the 3Tracer 2.0

LOWER HUTT, New Zealand and MEDE, Italy, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelar s.r.l., a global pioneer in Fast Field Cycling (FFC) NMR relaxometry, and HTS-110, a developer of cryogen-free magnet systems for over 20 years, have jointly announced the global launch of the 3Tracer HF Relaxometer 2.0. This next-generation Nuclear Magnetic Relaxation Dispersion (NMRD) system delivers powerful 3 tesla high-field metrology directly to the laboratory benchtop.

"The launch marks the culmination of a close, continuous collaboration between the two teams, uniting advanced magnet technology with a fully re-engineered, user-centric workflow." Gianni Ferrante, CEO of Stelar.





Conventional NMR typically measures relaxation at a single, fixed magnetic field, but critical molecular dynamics are strongly field-dependent and often remain hidden at fixed high fields. The 3Tracer 2.0 enables researchers to precisely vary the magnetic field in a controlled manner, measuring relaxation from 10 kHz up to 128 MHz (1H Larmor frequency). This reveals the complete NMRD profile across low, intermediate, and high fields, aligning precisely with the 1.5 T and 3.0 T field strengths of modern clinical MRI scanners.

Historically, achieving these results has required significant facility infrastructure. The first-generation 3Tracer drew over 4 kilowatts of three-phase power and required a large installation footprint. By using second-generation (2G) HTS conductors-specifically ReBCO (Rare-Earth Barium Copper Oxide) tape-HTS-110 has eliminated these burdens. The 3Tracer 2.0 drops cryocooler power consumption to under 500 W, operates from a standard wall outlet, and requires no cryogenic liquids or facility water.

"Researchers told us, quite simply, that they don't want to walk across campus to a dedicated NMR facility. They want the instrument directly by their bench. We took our proven 3 tesla architecture, upgraded it to ReBCO and further reduced the facility burden. No three-phase power, no facility water, no cryogenic liquids." said Donald Pooke, CEO of HTS-110.

Key Features of the 3Tracer 2.0:

Compact Footprint: Integrated system with a superconducting magnet core weighing just 56 kg.

Integrated system with a superconducting magnet core weighing just 56 kg. Ultra-Low Power: Runs on standard single-phase power and is completely air-cooled.

Runs on standard single-phase power and is completely air-cooled. Modernised Usability: Automated vacuum management and full integration with Stelar's Storm6 analysis software.



This unprecedented accessibility broadens horizons across scientific domains, from characterising biomedical contrast agents to analysing battery electrolytes and enabling non-destructive food quality control.

Driven by global end-to-end cooperation spanning R&D, marketing, and sales, this joint transition from development to deployment ensures the technology is ready to reach laboratories where it can have immediate impact. The 3Tracer 2.0 is available to order immediately through Stelar, with first deliveries expected in late 2026. The system will be showcased globally throughout the 2026 scientific conference circuit, including the 14th FFC Conference in Paris, France, 16-19 June.

Additional information: https://www.hts-110.com/hts-nmr-benchtop-relaxometer-launch

About Stelar s.r.l.

Founded in 1984, Stelar is the global leader in Fast Field Cycling (FFC) NMR relaxometry, dedicated to the development of FFC instrumentation for academic and industrial research.

About HTS-110

Established in 2004, HTS-110 is a specialist manufacturer of high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet systems, providing cryogen-free solutions to leading research institutes and industrial clients globally.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82f8c891-6d15-4b05-87af-22aed549cf90

Contact: t.brown@hts-110.com