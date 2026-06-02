NexCore Group and Clarion Partners to Break Ground on The Gallery Richmond Beach

New Senior Living Community in Shoreline, Washington will offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care near Seattle's North Shore.

SHORELINE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / NexCore Group and Clarion Partners will break ground Tuesday, June 2, at 3:00 p.m. on The Gallery Richmond Beach, a new 205-residence senior living community located at 18840 8th Avenue NW in Shoreline, Washington.

Operated by Experience Senior Living, a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group, the six-story community will offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care in Seattle's North Shore area.

The Gallery Richmond Beach is designed as a purpose-built community that balances independence, wellness, connection, and access to care. The community will feature Northwest-inspired design, natural materials, generous windows, and views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. The community is planned around a full-service resident experience, with spaces for dining, wellness, social connection, creative programming, and outdoor gathering. Its floating license care model is designed to support residents as their needs evolve, allowing them to remain in the community while accessing additional care over time. The site is located near Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and within a walkable neighborhood with nearby dining and retail. Residents will also have access to regional healthcare providers, including Swedish Edmonds, UW Medicine, and EvergreenHealth. The project marks the first development partnership between NexCore Group and Clarion Partners, bringing together NexCore's senior living development and operations platform with Clarion's institutional real estate investment experience. Experience Senior Living will operate the community through its Gallery brand, which focuses on wellness, hospitality, connection, and quality of life. The Gallery Richmond Beach is anticipated to open in 2028. ABOUT THE GALLERY RICHMOND BEACH

The Gallery Richmond Beach will offer 205 residences across Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care within a six-story senior living community located at 18840 8th Avenue NW in Shoreline, Washington. Designed with a Northwest-inspired aesthetic and a full-service amenity program, the community will support active older adults who want an engaging lifestyle with access to care as their needs evolve. Opening is anticipated in 2028. For leasing information, visit experiencesrliving.com.

ABOUT NEXCORE GROUP

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company develops medical outpatient, senior living, academic medical and science properties in partnership with leading health systems, institutional and high net worth investors, and operators. NexCore's vertically integrated platform spans strategy, development, ownership, and operations. For more information, visit nexcoregroup.com.

ABOUT CLARION PARTNERS

Clarion Partners is a leading commercial real estate investment manager headquartered in New York, with a presence in major markets across the United States and Europe. The company manages approximately $72 billion in total assets on behalf of nearly 500 global institutional investors across roughly 1,350 properties. With more than 40 years of history focused exclusively on real estate, Clarion Partners offers strategies across the risk/return spectrum through both fund and separate account formats. Clarion Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser. For more information, visit clarionpartners.com.

ABOUT EXPERIENCE SENIOR LIVING

Experience Senior Living is a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group and the operator behind The Gallery brand of senior living communities. The company operates hospitality-derivative environments focused on resident wellness, connection, and quality of life. For more information, visit experiencesrliving.com.

Media are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony and interview project leadership, development partners, and community stakeholders.



Media inquiries: Carolyn Wilson | Carolyn.Wilson@nexcoregroup.com

SOURCE: NexCore Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/nexcore-group-and-clarion-partners-to-break-ground-on-the-gallery-richmond-beach-1172666