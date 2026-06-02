Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D5CW | ISIN: US65290E1010 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.06.26 | 21:59
145,01 US-Dollar
-7,28 % -11,39
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTPOWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTPOWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 02:00 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameChange Energy to Vigorously Defend Patent Infringement Allegations by Nextpower

NORWALK, Conn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, is aware of the lawsuit filed by Nextpower (Nasdaq: NXT) today alleging infringement of three patents. GameChange Energy denies the allegations in the complaint and intends to mount a full and vigorous defense.

GameChange Energy's Genius Tracker was independently developed by GameChange Energy and is recognized in the industry as the leading tracker system for challenging weather environments, energy-enhancing algorithms, easy-to-install systems, supported by our dedicated project management capabilities. With its global footprint and over 63 GW of system delivered, GameChange has been recognized as one of the top 3 global tracker companies by independent market surveys.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset inspection, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operations worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com.

Media Contact
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing, GameChange Energy
lisa.andrews@gamechangeenergy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918210/GameChange_Energy_Technologies__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-energy-to-vigorously-defend-patent-infringement-allegations-by-nextpower-302787723.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.