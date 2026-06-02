Graid Technology Inc.: Graid Technology Launches VROC by Graid Technology with 24-Month Roadmap and Tier 1 OEM Support

VROC by Graid Technology brings active development, Intel Xeon 6 platform support, and no-cost upgrades to an established CPU-based NVMe RAID foundation.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Graid Technology, creator of SupremeRAID and global steward of Intel VROC, today announced VROC by Graid Technology, a rebranded and actively developed platform with a 24-month roadmap delivering new features, expanded platform support, and long-term investment for existing and future customers.

Intel VROC has served as the CPU-based software RAID foundation for Intel-powered enterprise servers across Tier 1 platforms worldwide. Under Graid Technology's stewardship, the product transitions from sustained maintenance into active development with no disruption to existing deployments.

The VROC by Graid Technology roadmap includes:

Intel Xeon 6 platform support - including Oak Stream (Diamond Rapids) - with no-cost upgrades for existing Intel VROC customers

Hardware key elimination via UEFI licensing, simplifying procurement and lifecycle management

New client and workstation capabilities co-developed with Tier 1 OEM partners

SupremeRAID coexistence support, enabling CPU-based RAID and GPU-accelerated RAID on the same Intel Xeon platform

Tier 1 OEM partners Lenovo and Supermicro have endorsed Graid Technology's stewardship and contributed to the updated roadmap.

"VROC by Graid Technology is built on the same proven foundation that enterprise customers have trusted for years," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology. "Our commitment is straightforward - preserve that continuity while delivering the active development, OEM collaboration, and next-generation Intel Xeon platform support that the market has been asking for."

Support for Intel VROC under Graid Technology is available today. VROC by Graid Technology branding and feature updates roll out through OEM and channel partners starting Q3 2026. For more information, visit graidtech.com.

Find out more at Computex Taipei, June 2-5, Booth R0502.

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology is the creator of SupremeRAID, the world's first GPU-based RAID controller, and the global steward of Intel Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel VROC). Graid Technology delivers RAID solutions that maximize NVMe storage performance and data protection for enterprise and high-performance computing infrastructure. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with global operations and R&D in Taiwan. Visit graidtech.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Eaken, Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA

(866) 472-4310

info@graidtech.com

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.

VROC by Graid Brochure, June 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/graid-technology-launches-vroctm-by-graid-technology-with-24-mont-1172004