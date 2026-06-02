Building an Ecosystem with Pascari aiDAPTIV

Phison Electronics (8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, today announced a new strategic initiative at COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "AI Enabler: Evolving Data Storage Intelligence." Expanding beyond its role as a storage technology leader, Phison is taking a systems-level approach to AI solutions spanning AI infrastructure, edge AI computing and AI software platforms.

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Phison evolving data storage intelligence at COMPUTEX 2026

At COMPUTEX 2026, Phison is showcasing comprehensive AI storage and computing architecture solutions designed to address key challenges facing enterprises and end users in the AI era, including high AI deployment costs, GPU and memory limitations, data privacy concerns and the increasing storage bandwidth and power demands driven by AI workloads.

Four Core Technology Directions for AI and High-Speed Storage:

1. Building Enterprise AI, Sovereign AI, and Agentic AI Platforms

As large AI models continue to drive demand for GPUs, HBM and storage bandwidth, Phison is demonstrating complete AI infrastructure and local AI solutions to help enterprises deploy AI environments at lower cost and with greater data sovereignty.

Phison AI Data Platform

Phison introduced an integrated AI Data Platform covering AI infrastructure hardware, resource orchestration, AI software modules and application services, enabling enterprises to rapidly deploy and scale local AI environments.

Phison introduced an integrated AI Data Platform covering AI infrastructure hardware, resource orchestration, AI software modules and application services, enabling enterprises to rapidly deploy and scale local AI environments. Phison HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) Software

Phison is also showcasing its self-developed HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) platform for AI workload orchestration, GPU/XPU resource integration and cluster management, helping enterprises unify existing and next-generation AI infrastructure.

Phison is also showcasing its self-developed HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) platform for AI workload orchestration, GPU/XPU resource integration and cluster management, helping enterprises unify existing and next-generation AI infrastructure. Pascari aiDAPTIV Technology

Phison's proprietary Pascari aiDAPTIV technology helps local systems run larger and more demanding AI workloads by extending effective AI memory capacity across GPU VRAM, system DRAM and Pascari flash storage. This enables larger local AI models, longer context windows and more capable agentic AI workflows while reducing dependence on expensive DRAM and HBM infrastructure.

Phison's proprietary Pascari aiDAPTIV technology helps local systems run larger and more demanding AI workloads by extending effective AI memory capacity across GPU VRAM, system DRAM and Pascari flash storage. This enables larger local AI models, longer context windows and more capable agentic AI workflows while reducing dependence on expensive DRAM and HBM infrastructure. Phison Pascari aiDAPTIV AI20EH AI PC Solution

Phison is showcasing the award-winning Pascari aiDAPTIV AI20EH SSD, which received a COMPUTEX Best Choice Award as an "AI PC Solution." When used with included aiDAPTIV Middleware, Pascari aiDAPTIV AI20EH provides a NAND flash-based AI KV cache that helps AI PCs reduce DRAM requirements, lower local AI deployment costs and support more demanding inference workloads. According to internal testing by Phison, under identical AI PC hardware configurations, Pascari aiDAPTIV AI20EH can improve AI inference performance by up to 102 times, reduce memory usage by 67% and lower local AI deployment costs by up to 53%.

Phison is showcasing the award-winning Pascari aiDAPTIV AI20EH SSD, which received a COMPUTEX Best Choice Award as an "AI PC Solution." When used with included aiDAPTIV Middleware, Pascari aiDAPTIV AI20EH provides a NAND flash-based AI KV cache that helps AI PCs reduce DRAM requirements, lower local AI deployment costs and support more demanding inference workloads. According to internal testing by Phison, under identical AI PC hardware configurations, Pascari aiDAPTIV AI20EH can improve AI inference performance by up to 102 times, reduce memory usage by 67% and lower local AI deployment costs by up to 53%. Phison Hybrid Router with aiDAPTIV for OpenClaw

Phison is also demonstrating the Phison Hybrid Router for OpenClaw on Intel AI PC platforms powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. The hybrid router keeps suitable AI tasks running locally to reduce cloud dependency and AI service costs, while aiDAPTIV helps support larger local models, longer context, and more capable agentic workflows on AI PCs.

Phison is also demonstrating the Phison Hybrid Router for OpenClaw on Intel AI PC platforms powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. The hybrid router keeps suitable AI tasks running locally to reduce cloud dependency and AI service costs, while aiDAPTIV helps support larger local models, longer context, and more capable agentic workflows on AI PCs. UFS 4.1 (PS8363) AI Mobile Platform Solution

Phison is additionally showcasing a Hybrid UFS 4.1 solution integrated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 platform and aiDAPTIV, demonstrating advanced on-device AI capabilities for AI smartphones and edge AI devices with enhanced real-time inference performance.

2. Expanding AI Data Center and Enterprise High-Speed Storage Solutions

As AI training and inference workloads continue driving exponential data growth, Phison is presenting its complete Pascari enterprise SSD portfolio targeting high-capacity, high-endurance and high-density AI data center applications.

Pascari D206V

With capacities up to 245.76 TB in the U.2 form factor and availability across E1.L, E3.L and E3.S form factors, the Pascari D206V supports PCIe Gen5, NVMe 2.0, and delivers up to 14 GB/s read speeds. Enterprise-grade features include dual-port support, Power-loss protection, AES encryption, and TCG Opal 2.0 security. The D206V helps reduce AI data center footprint and operational costs and was honored with the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award (BCA) Gold Award, recognizing Phison's innovation in ultra-high-capacity enterprise storage.

With capacities up to 245.76 TB in the U.2 form factor and availability across E1.L, E3.L and E3.S form factors, the Pascari D206V supports PCIe Gen5, NVMe 2.0, and delivers up to 14 GB/s read speeds. Enterprise-grade features include dual-port support, Power-loss protection, AES encryption, and TCG Opal 2.0 security. The D206V helps reduce AI data center footprint and operational costs and was honored with the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award (BCA) Gold Award, recognizing Phison's innovation in ultra-high-capacity enterprise storage. Pascari X202Z

Offers up to 60 DWPD endurance for write-intensive AI workloads and supports both U.2 and E1.L form factors.

Offers up to 60 DWPD endurance for write-intensive AI workloads and supports both U.2 and E1.L form factors. Pascari B200P

Designed specifically for server boot drive applications, featuring an M.2 2280 form factor with capacities up to 7.68 TB.

Designed specifically for server boot drive applications, featuring an M.2 2280 form factor with capacities up to 7.68 TB. Pascari D250P

Adopts the E1.S form factor and demonstrates a liquid-cooling-ready design concept targeting high-density AI data centers.

Adopts the E1.S form factor and demonstrates a liquid-cooling-ready design concept targeting high-density AI data centers. Next-Generation PCIe Gen6 Controller

Phison is also previewing its next-generation PCIe Gen6 SSD controller X3, positioning for future high-speed AI storage markets.

3. Driving the Thin-and-Light Notebook and High-Speed Mobile Storage Markets

Beyond AI infrastructure, Phison continues expanding into the thin-and-light notebook and high-speed mobile storage markets with a focus on low power consumption, high performance and compact system design.

E37T PCIe Gen5 DRAM-less SSD

Phison introduced the E37T PCIe Gen5 DRAM-less SSD with capacities up to 8 TB, designed to maximize PCIe Gen5 bandwidth to 14.9 GB/s for the mainstream market and regarded as "the best consumer SSD ever made" according to TweakTown.

Phison introduced the E37T PCIe Gen5 DRAM-less SSD with capacities up to 8 TB, designed to maximize PCIe Gen5 bandwidth to 14.9 GB/s for the mainstream market and regarded as "the best consumer SSD ever made" according to TweakTown. UFS 5.0 (PS8365)

Phison is showcasing its next-generation UFS 5.0 controller PS8365 with transfer speeds of up to 10 GB/s, addressing future AI smartphone, high-speed mobile device and edge AI system requirements.

Phison is showcasing its next-generation UFS 5.0 controller PS8365 with transfer speeds of up to 10 GB/s, addressing future AI smartphone, high-speed mobile device and edge AI system requirements. PS5963 Bridge IC

Phison is also presenting the industry's first PCIe-to-UFS 3.1 solution, the PS5963 Bridge IC, paired with the PS8329 UFS 3.1 solution in an M.2 2230 form factor for mainstream thin-and-light notebook applications, balancing hardware space efficiency and cost optimization.

4. Enabling AI-Ready High-Speed Connectivity and PCIe 6.0 Signal Integrity Technologies

Designed to enable reliable, high-performance PCIe 6.0 connectivity, Phison's signal conditioning innovations support the massive data throughput and low-latency requirements of modern AI workloads, helping customers accelerate system development, reduce debugging complexity and ensure stable data transmission at next-generation speeds.

PS7261 PCIe 6.0 Retimer

Phison is showcasing a 16-lane PCIe 6.0 Retimer supporting real-time telemetry analysis, PAM4 eye diagram visualization and LTSSM (Link Training and Status State Machine) monitoring to help engineers rapidly analyze signal quality, link stability and system connectivity during PCIe 6.0 high-speed data transmission.

Phison is showcasing a 16-lane PCIe 6.0 Retimer supporting real-time telemetry analysis, PAM4 eye diagram visualization and LTSSM (Link Training and Status State Machine) monitoring to help engineers rapidly analyze signal quality, link stability and system connectivity during PCIe 6.0 high-speed data transmission. PS7161 Linear Redriver

In collaboration with Molex, Phison is also demonstrating an Active Copper Cable integrated with the PS7161 Linear Redriver to improve high-speed transmission distance and signal stability.

"In the AI era, competitiveness is no longer defined solely by compute performance, but by data access efficiency and system architecture integration capabilities," said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics. "As global data volumes continue to grow exponentially, traditional storage architectures can no longer meet the demands of modern AI training and inference. In recent years, Phison has actively expanded beyond SSD controller technologies into AI cache, computational storage and AI platform architectures, aiming to significantly lower the barriers and costs of deploying sovereign AI and local AI through integrated hardware and software solutions."

To learn more, visit the Phison COMPUTEX Media Kit.

Phison cordially invites global media, industry partners, and customers to visit the Phison booth during COMPUTEX 2026 and experience the company's latest innovations in AI storage, AI infrastructure and edge AI technologies.

Exhibition Dates: June 2-5, 2026

Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Phison Booth: M0411a (Hall 1, 4F)

About Phison Electronics

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into amultibillion-dollar company with more than 4,500 employees 70% of whom are dedicated to R&D and more than 2,000 patents. The company's innovations include aiDAPTIV, an award-winning AI solution for affordable LLM training and inferencing on-premises, and Pascari, a portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers.

Phison, the Phison design, the Phison logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phison Electronics or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.

Disclaimer: Many of the products and features mentioned are still in development and will be made available as they are finalized. The timeline for their release is dependent on the ongoing development and market conditions and is subject to change.

©2026 Phison Electronics or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

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[PHISON's Quick Facts]

More than 25 years experiences in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

More than 5000 employees globally, and more than 70% are engineers

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Targets long-term revenue of more than NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy

The global market share of SSD controllers exceeds 20%

The global market share of automotive-grade controllers exceeds 40%

Phison maintains long-term strategic partnerships with leading NAND manufacturers, including KIOXIA, Micron, SanDisk, Samsung, SK hynix and YMTC.

More than 80% of Phison's revenue comes from "high-value" NAND storage application markets, including servers, automotive systems, embedded systems, industrial applications, gaming consoles and generative AI. This enables Phison to maintain relatively stable revenue and profitability despite fluctuations across the NAND industry cycle.

Phison's deep understanding and integration across the entire NAND ecosystem including strong bilateral partnerships with upstream NAND manufacturers and close engagement with downstream NAND storage application customers represent the irreplaceable value Phison brings to global customers and partners, and serve as a key competitive advantage that allows Phison to remain resilient and influential within the NAND industry.

https://www.phison.com/en/company/about-us

https://www.phison.com/en/investor-relations/shareholder-services

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that is not historical in nature constitutes "forward-looking statements". Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison's reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including, without limitation, risks associated with changes in demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-wins, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customers' financial condition, exchange rate fluctuations, legal actions, amendments to the laws and regulations, changes in the global economy, natural disasters and other unexpected events that may disrupt Phison's business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

PHISON Spokesperson

Antonio Yu

TEL: 037-586-896 #10019

Mobile: 0979-105-026

Email: antonioyu@phison.com



PHISON Deputy Spokesperson

Kuo-Ting Lu

TEL: 037-586-896 #26022

Mobile: 0979-075-330

Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com