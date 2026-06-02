Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Siam Legal International has expanded its legal services to include a dedicated cybercrime practice focused on addressing online fraud, digital misconduct, and technology-related legal matters affecting individuals and businesses in Thailand.

The expanded offering reflects the growing impact of cybercrime across personal, commercial, and cross-border activities. As online platforms, digital transactions, and remote operations become increasingly integrated into daily life, cybercrime has emerged as a significant legal and regulatory concern for both private individuals and organizations operating in Thailand.

Siam Legal International's cybercrime practice is designed to provide legal guidance in matters involving online fraud, unauthorized access to systems, digital impersonation, data misuse, and other offenses governed by Thailand's cybercrime laws. The practice integrates legal analysis with coordination around digital evidence and investigative processes, allowing clients to better understand their legal position under Thai law.

"Cybercrime presents challenges that are fundamentally different from traditional legal matters," said Kittisak Sriparesri, attorney at Siam Legal International. "Digital incidents often evolve quickly, involve complex evidence, and may extend across multiple jurisdictions. Our expanded cybercrime services are intended to help individuals and businesses navigate these issues with clarity and proper legal oversight."

Thailand's cybercrime framework is primarily governed by statutory law, including legislation addressing computer-related offenses and digital misconduct. These laws apply to a wide range of online activities and may affect both victims and organizations responding to cyber incidents. Understanding how these laws apply requires careful legal interpretation, particularly where technical and procedural considerations intersect.

Siam Legal International's cybercrime services focus on legal response and guidance rather than technical remediation. The firm works with clients to assess legal implications, preserve digital evidence, and coordinate appropriate next steps within Thailand's legal system. This includes advising on reporting considerations, regulatory exposure, and procedural requirements where applicable.

The cybercrime practice serves both individuals and businesses. Individuals may seek legal guidance after experiencing online scams, identity misuse, or unauthorized access to personal accounts. Businesses may require legal support when facing data breaches, online fraud, payment diversion schemes, or incidents involving customer or employee information.

Cyber incidents affecting businesses can raise additional legal considerations, including contractual obligations, compliance requirements, and potential regulatory scrutiny. Siam Legal International's approach emphasizes early legal awareness and structured response planning to help businesses manage risk and maintain compliance under Thai law.

In addition to legal advisory services, the firm's cybercrime practice addresses the role of digital evidence in cyber matters. Digital information such as transaction records, communications, access logs, and system data often plays a central role in cybercrime cases. Preserving and handling this information properly is critical to any legal assessment or investigation.

"Digital evidence is often time-sensitive," added Sriparesri. "Actions taken in the initial stages of a cyber incident can significantly affect what information remains available. Legal coordination at an early stage helps ensure that evidence handling aligns with procedural requirements and supports informed decision-making."

The expansion of cybercrime services builds on Siam Legal International's broader litigation and regulatory experience in Thailand. The firm has advised domestic and international clients for more than two decades across a wide range of legal matters, including dispute resolution, regulatory compliance, and cross-border legal issues.

As cybercrime continues to evolve, Siam Legal International plans to further develop its cybercrime practice in response to emerging legal and regulatory developments. The firm's objective is to provide clear, professional legal guidance that reflects both the technical realities of digital incidents and the legal standards governing cybercrime in Thailand.

More information about Siam Legal International's cybercrime legal services is available on the firm's website.

About Siam Legal International



Siam Legal International is a full-service law firm with more than 20 years of experience providing legal services in Thailand. The firm advises domestic and international clients across a broad range of legal areas, including litigation, regulatory matters, corporate and commercial law, and cross-border legal issues. Siam Legal International emphasizes professional, compliant, and practical legal guidance tailored to each client's circumstances under Thai law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299759

Source: Jeremy McGilvrey