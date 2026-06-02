Lexar at COMPUTEX 2026: Driving Next-Generation AI PCs and Edge Computing with AI-Grade Storage Capabilities

Lexar showcases its full-stack AI storage capabilities and joint application scenarios with ASUS, spanning AI PCs, compact edge systems, and high-performance gaming platforms

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar today announced the latest evolution of its AI Storage Core vision at COMPUTEX 2026, showcasing a new generation of AI-aware storage solutions designed to support the growing demand for local AI workloads, AI PCs, compact edge systems, and high-performance computing.

As AI workloads increasingly move from the cloud to local devices, storage is becoming more than passive capacity. It is becoming a critical part of how AI systems load models, move data, reduce latency, and maintain sustained performance. Lexar's AI Storage Core is designed to address this shift through a combination of advanced packaging, chip hardware, Intelligent Scheduling, and system-level optimization.

Building on this vision, Lexar is showcasing its AI-grade storage technology direction, high-performance SSD solutions, and expanded ecosystem collaboration with ASUS at COMPUTEX 2026.

AI technology Solution: Advancing AI-Grade Gen5 Controller and Intelligent Scheduling Technologies

At the core of AI Storage Core is Lexar's integrated hardware-software solution around Longsys' self-developed Gen5 controller SPU (Storage Processing Unit) and Intelligent Scheduling technologies.

Built on an advanced 5nm process with a DRAM-less architecture, the SPU is designed to improve supply stability while maintaining high-performance AI storage capabilities in today's constrained DRAM environment.

Lexar's Intelligent Scheduling engine is optimized for edge AI inference, addressing challenges such as large MoE models, huge parameter sizes, rapidly expanding KV Cache, and I/O latency impacting inference smoothness. Through intelligent workload scheduling, predictive prefetch algorithms, and optimized cache management, the platform significantly improves AI storage efficiency while reducing DRAM capacity requirements by approximately 40%.

Together, chip hardware and Intelligent Scheduling allow storage to play a more active role in local AI performance, rather than simply serving as a place to store data.

AI Product Portfolio: High-Performance Storage Solutions For AI Devices

Building on its AI Storage Core capabilities, Lexar will showcase a range of high-performance storage solutions designed to support AI PCs, creator workflows, and compact edge devices.

Lexar will showcase its next-generation AI-grade Gen5 SSD and AI-grade Gen5 Storage Stick concepts, designed to deliver bandwidth up to 11GB/s and provide a more flexible storage expansion path for compact AI devices. By combining high-bandwidth Gen5 performance with compact and adaptable form factors, these concepts aim to support future edge AI devices that require larger local model storage, faster model switching, lower-latency data access, and sustained performance within limited power and thermal environments.

The NM1090 PRO 8TB PCIe Gen5 SSD is designed for AI PCs, creators, and users who need both large capacity and high bandwidth. Powered by PCIe Gen5 x4, it delivers read/write speeds up to 14,400 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, with capacity up to 8TB, supporting large local AI models, high-resolution creative assets, and multiple AI applications running simultaneously on-device.

Lexar will also display ARES RGB DDR5 128GB (64GBx2) 6400 C32 / 6000 C32, designed as a strong fit for AI PCs and high-performance systems. With large capacity and strong bandwidth, ARES RGB DDR5 helps support efficient local AI model deployment, generative AI workloads, creative production, gaming multitasking, delivering a more capable memory foundation for AI PC experiences.

AI Ecosystem in Action: Lexar × ASUS for AI PCs

At COMPUTEX 2026, Lexar and ASUS will showcase collaboration across three key scenarios: AI PC exploration, handheld gaming, and high-performance gaming memory.

For AI PC exploration, Lexar will present an AI-grade Gen4 SSD model with the ASUS NUC 15 Pro Mini PC, demonstrating how AI-aware storage technologies may support compact AI PC environments. Lexar and ASUS are continuing technical discussions around future AI storage formats, including AI-grade Storage Stick concepts for more flexible expansion possibilities.

Beyond AI PCs, Lexar and ASUS also showcased collaboration across gaming handhelds and PC gaming.

For handheld gaming, Lexar will showcase PLAY X PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD alongside the ROG XBOX ALLY, highlighting PLAY X's compatibility and performance advantages for compact gaming systems. PLAY X supports both M.2 2230 and M.2 2280 configurations, delivers speeds up to 7,400 MB/s read and 6,500 MB/s write. It is now available through selected retail partners across Europe and APAC, including Amazon in Germany, France, and the UK, Tsukumo in Japan, Naver Smart Store in Korea, and PB Tech in New Zealand.

Backed by more than 30 years of storage expertise and Longsys' capabilities across controller design, firmware, advanced packaging, manufacturing, and validation, Lexar continues to expand beyond traditional storage products toward AI-aware storage solutions for the next generation of edge computing.

Looking ahead, Lexar will continue expanding its AI Storage Core ecosystem with technology and platform partners. As edge AI use cases continue to mature, Lexar expects to work with more partners to explore commercial deployment opportunities across AI devices.

Lexar welcomes media, partners, and industry visitors to explore its latest AI storage and high-performance memory solutions at COMPUTEX 2026 from June 2-5 at Booth No. R1006, Hall 2, 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

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