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WKN: A3EGRN | ISIN: CA35089X2068 | Ticker-Symbol: F8NA
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 15:35
0,328 Euro
-3,53 % -0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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FOUR NINES GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FOUR NINES GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 04:02 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold Closes $4.3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. ("Four Nines" or the "Company") (CSE:FNAU)(OTCID:FNAUF) announces that, further to its news release dated May 20, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 12,283,877 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds CAD $4,299,356.95.

Four Nines Gold President Charles Ross stated, "This financing provides the Company with the capital strength to advance the Hayden Hill drill program. We appreciate the continued commitment from our strategic European, Canadian, American, and offshore investors as we prepare to drill Hayden Hill and execute on our growth strategy."

Each Unit was priced at CAD $0.35 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the issuance date. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration right in favor of the Company whereby, in the event that the Shares trade at a price on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) of $1.00 or greater per Share for a minimum period of 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by public news release and email to registered holders advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the tenth (10th) business day after the date of such notice.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for mineral exploration and advancement of the Company's Hayden Hill gold-silver project, as well as general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. has an experienced exploration team and the right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Mine from a Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. subsidiary. The Company is exploring and developing a project in mining-friendly Northern California. Hayden Hill is a former producing gold mine that was explored through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. The Hayden Hill project is located on private land, and drill permits for the initial exploration program have been received from Lassen County. For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross
President
1600 - 409 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Tel: 604.602.0001

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the private placement, including the ability of the Company to close the financing, raise funds as expected, and to utilize those funds on a post-closing basis. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-closes-4.3-million-non-brokered-private-placement-with-strategic-1172683

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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