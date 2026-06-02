LI-NING Announces Long-Term Partnership with Stephen Curry and Curry Brand

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LI-NING today announced a long-term partnership with 4x Championship titles, 2x MVP and Olympic Gold Medalist Stephen Curry and Curry Brand. Built on long-term brand co-creation, the partnership will focus on multi-category performance product development, sports culture initiatives, and engaging the next generation, as LI-NING and Curry Brand move forward together to shape what's next for global sports brands.

Founded in 1990 by Mr. Li Ning, a world-renowned Olympic gymnastics champion, LI-NING is a professional sports brand shaped by an athlete's understanding of sport, performance and long-term dedication. That foundation creates a natural connection with Curry, considered to be one of the most influential athletes of his generation. Curry has redefined modern basketball through transformation and innovation which has inspired a new generation of athletes. The partnership is grounded in Mr. Li Ning and Curry's shared belief in the power of sport, and driven by a strong alignment between LI-NING's and Curry Brand's vision and values.

"When I think about the future of Curry Brand, I think about building something that lasts, something that continues to push the game forward and creates real impact for athletes around the world," said Curry. "That's what makes this partnership with LI-NING so exciting. Mr. Li Ning built this company from the perspective of an athlete, with the same belief that sport can change lives and inspire the next generation. I felt that in the conversations we've had and in the product I've tested. The quality, performance and innovation are real, and it instills confidence in what we can create together across basketball, golf and lifestyle. For Curry Brand, this is about growing the right way, with a partner that understands the standard we're trying to set and the good we want to do."

LI-NING's technological innovation and product performance capabilities were also key factors behind the partnership. Curry has experienced LI-NING basketball products directly through on-court play and product testing.

"The quality, comfort and performance of their shoes are what impressed me the most," Curry added. "That experience gave me real confidence in LI-NING sneakers on the court, and helped me see that LI-NING could be the right partner to deliver the innovation and design I want Curry Brand to stand for."

"Sport has the power to ignite passion and inspire each generation to push beyond its limits," said Li Ning, Founder and Chairman of LI-NING Company. "LI-NING and Curry share a deep understanding of sport and a common commitment to performance, innovation and the next generation of athletes. We look forward to building on this partnership to keep pushing boundaries and create new possibilities for global sport."

Looking ahead, LI-NING and Curry Brand will work together to advance the global development of both brands. Starting with basketball and golf, the partnership will extend into broader consumer lifestyle sport categories, bringing innovative products, diverse cultural content and distinctive sport experiences to the next generation of athletes and sports consumers around the world.

Change the Game for Good. Anything is Possible.

About LI-NING Brand

LI-NING is a leading sports brand company founded in 1990 by Mr. Li Ning, renowned as the "Prince of Gymnastics". Inspired by the legendary athletic career of its founder Mr. Li Ning, the brand carries an inherent athlete DNA. Its iconic slogan "Anything is Possible" has consistently shaped its journey. With a mission "Let Sports Light Your Passion", LI-NING is dedicated to serving professional athletes and sports participants.

LI-NING has long focused on core categories including basketball, running, fitness, badminton, table tennis, and sports lifestyle, while expanding into outdoor, tennis, and pickleball. LI-NING brand consistently enhances product experience, sports experience and purchasing experience.

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