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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 05:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Unveils Award-Winning AI Gaming Laptops and Revolutionary GiMATE Updates at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveiled its AI gaming laptop lineup at COMPUTEX 2026, spotlighting models recognized by the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award and Red Dot Design Award. Anchoring the showcase is the latest evolution of GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, upgraded to make everyday control more intuitive across gaming, creation, and productivity. Featured models include the flagship AORUS MASTER 16, the versatile multitasking GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC, and the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO, built for gaming and AI computing.

GIGABYTE expands the GiMATE experience with new features designed to personalize performance and enhance everyday use. Updates include RGB Fusion 3.0, featuring the new RGB Music Mode that syncs lighting in real time with gameplay or cinematic content; AI Visual, offering scenario-based display presets such as Cinema, Racing/FPS, and E-paper modes; and an enhanced Customize Mode that enables users to balance performance and power efficiency with greater flexibility. Developed with NVIDIA, GiMATE Creator leverages NVIDIA NVFP4 quantization to improve the efficiency of generative AI on RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, making advanced models faster and more practical to run.

Leading the lineup, the AORUS MASTER 16 represents the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award-winning flagship laptop for extreme performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it delivers high-end gaming and AI capabilities in an ultra-slim 19mm chassis. The system fully supports the latest GiMATE suite and includes MUX Switch support for more direct GPU control. To help sustain performance under heavy loads, WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling supports up to 230W system power for stable, low-noise output during extended sessions.

Also on display are the Red Dot Design Award-winning GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC features an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 12GB VRAM, designed to enhance AAA gaming image quality with DLSS 4.5 and improve efficiency for superior large language models. The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO targets AI-driven gamers, featuring an RTX 5080 Laptop GPU in a sleek 19.45mm chassis with stronger sustained performance. With a 180° lay-flat hinge, it also enables seamless transitions between high-intensity gaming and collaborative work.

Visit GIGABYTE Consumer Booth M0520 at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F to explore the full laptop lineup. For more information, please visit the official website: https://bit.ly/COMPUTEX_2026_GIGABYTE_Consumer_ww_aipc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991493/Computex_2026_AI_Gaming_Laptops_KV_1280x720.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-unveils-award-winning-ai-gaming-laptops-and-revolutionary-gimate-updates-at-computex-2026-302786490.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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