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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 05:36 Uhr
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XCMG Digital & Intelligent Road Construction Solutions Support Oman's First AI-Powered Autonomous Asphalt Paving Demonstration

ADAM, Oman, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG's Digital & Intelligent Construction solution was deployed in a field demonstration of AI-powered autonomous asphalt paving on the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road Dualisation Project in Oman, part of the first application of the technology in the Sultanate's roads and infrastructure sector. The May 20 demonstration was jointly organized by Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) and Galfar Engineering & Contracting, and was attended by representatives from government authorities, industry stakeholders, and local media.

According to MTCIT, the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road Dualisation Project - Package Four is a strategic infrastructure project designed to improve connectivity, traffic flow, road safety, and transportation efficiency in line with Oman Vision 2040.

During the demonstration, seven XCMG Digital & Intelligent Construction road machines, including pavers and rollers, carried out autonomous asphalt paving and compaction operations on a 12-meter-wide road section. The deployment showcased coordinated fleet control, localized communication networks, intelligent machine interaction, and real-time construction data monitoring, supporting execution and site management under extreme desert conditions.

Road construction in Oman's desert environment presents persistent challenges, including high temperatures, wind-blown sand, and rapidly changing site conditions, which place strong demands on construction continuity, machine coordination, and operational reliability. To address project requirements, XCMG Road Machinery Business Unit worked closely with the customer through continuous field engagement, technical communication, and solution validation to support on-site application.

The demonstration highlighted the use of autonomous and AI-enabled paving technologies under real construction conditions and attracted on-site observation from transportation authorities, industry customers, and media representatives. Local media coverage of the event highlighted the deployment of AI-enabled and autonomous paving technologies as part of Oman's broader infrastructure modernization and digital transformation efforts.

The deployment followed nearly two years of cooperation between XCMG and Galfar. During the 6th XCMG International Customer Festival in 2024, a Galfar delegation visited XCMG and observed demonstrations of road construction applications. XCMG subsequently conducted site surveys and technical assessments in Oman, focusing on desert operating conditions, communication environments, and local construction standards while working with the project team on solution adaptation and validation.

Seven XCMG autonomous paving and compaction machines entered routine operation on the project in April 2026 before being showcased during the May 20 field demonstration.

This project demonstrates the application of XCMG Digital & Intelligent Construction technologies in a complex desert infrastructure environment and reflects the company's ongoing collaboration with international partners on real-world transportation projects.

XCMG will continue working closely with customers and partners to advance the practical application of Digital & Intelligent Construction technologies, supporting safer, more efficient, and higher-quality infrastructure delivery across global markets..

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992797/compressed.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-digital--intelligent-road-construction-solutions-support-omans-first-ai-powered-autonomous-asphalt-paving-demonstration-302787855.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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