IXOPAY Launches Payments Intelligence and IXONav, an AI Payments Assistant Built to Unlock Real-Time Insights Across the Payments Journey

Company's intelligence layer combines AI-driven analytics with anomaly detection to improve merchant payments optimization, performance and revenue outcomes

LEHI, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / IXOPAY , the performance layer powering global payments for the agentic era, today announced IXOPAY Payments Intelligence , a unified control center that transforms fragmented payment data into real-time, actionable insights. The company also launched IXONav, a new AI agentic navigator built to unlock key insights at every step in the payments journey. By combining AI-driven analytics, anomaly detection and LLM agents, the platform helps merchants uncover optimization opportunities, improve routing performance, increase authorization rates and reduce per-transaction costs.

IXOPAY's no-code payments platform unifies payment orchestration, tokenization, and intelligence, and provides merchants with a configurable infrastructure to optimize their payments performance. The IXOPAY Payments Intelligence suite adds payments analytics, anomaly detection, data harmonization, monitoring & risk management, and now IXONav, a payments assistant LLM for AI-driven insights and recommendations. Now, companies can move from fragmented PSP dashboards and manual reporting to real-time payments intelligence - enabling faster decisions and better revenue outcomes.

"More merchants are looking for tools that can increase authorization rates, such as smart retries, dynamic routing and adaptive transaction messaging," said Jordan McKee, Director of Research, Fintech, 451 Research of S&P Global. "This is especially the case for the most digitally advanced merchants, where 59% indicate payment optimization capabilities are highly important when selecting a payment processing partner."

"Merchants are drowning in payment data, but too often it is trapped across fragmented systems and disconnected dashboards, making it difficult to act quickly," said Jill Willard, Chief Technology Officer at IXOPAY. "IXOPAY Payments Intelligence with IXONav gives merchants real-time actionable insights from their data, helping them improve efficiency, reduce costs and deliver the seamless payment experiences that build customer loyalty."

By 2030, digital payments are anticipated to soar past $361 billion . And with the rise of agentic commerce, companies increasingly view payments as a strategic lever for their businesses. Enterprise merchants, marketplaces, subscription businesses, fintechs, travel, gaming, retail, and digital goods companies continue to be pulled into a data deluge, with day-to-day payment management required to keep their businesses running. Many companies experiencing high transaction volumes, with multiple PSPs, and complex payment operations, end up leaving revenue on the table, simply because they lack the ability and time to surface the signals that matter most.

In addition, building an internal solution can be massively time and resource-intensive, requiring significant investment, complex integrations and scarce engineering talent to implement and maintain. IXOPAY Payments Intelligence removes that burden by helping merchants understand, transform and reconcile payment data across transactions, fees, disputes, payouts and settlements, turning fragmented data into measurable business impact, by recovering lost revenue.

The new solution provides:

Payments Analytics : Unified visibility into payment performance, fees, approvals and transaction trends across multiple PSPs and payment methods.

Anomaly Detection : Real-time identification of unusual patterns, performance issues and revenue-impacting events.

Data Sharing : BI-ready data sharing and secure access to payment intelligence across providers, teams and business systems.

Monitoring & Risk Management : Real-time monitoring, alerts and oversight of payment activity to reduce fraud, minimize disruptions and improve resilience.

IXONav: Agents for AI-driven insights and recommendations that help merchants optimize payment operations faster.

The IXOPAY team will demo its new payments intelligence platform and payment insight solution June 2-4 at the Money20/20 Europe conference in Amsterdam at Booth 1C166.

To learn more about IXOPAY, visit www.ixopay.com

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About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the performance layer powering global payments for the agentic era. Its configurable enterprise payments solution unifies payment orchestration, tokenization, and intelligence, providing merchants with a configurable infrastructure to optimize their payments performance. Built with enhanced payments intelligence and an AI agentic navigator, IXONav, merchants across the globe are empowered with the tools to make confident and precise decisions at every step of their payments journey. Today, IXOPAY connects merchants worldwide to more than 200 payment service providers, 300 payment methods, and a growing global network of innovative payment partners and solutions. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

Media Contact:

Carmen Mantalas

Verdis for IXOPAY

carmen@verdis.xyz

SOURCE: IXOPAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ixopay-launches-payments-intelligence-and-ixonav-an-ai-payments-a-1172429