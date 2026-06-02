HONG KONG, June 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The China's road freight industry is accelerating its transition towards electrification and digitalization. The large-scale deployment of battery charging and swapping networks, intelligent scheduling platforms, and nationwide service facilities is transforming logistics electric vehicle ('EV') from mere transport tools into systemic infrastructure carriers. Driven by favorable traffic policies, operational subsidies, and China's dualcarbon goals, industry consolidation is gathering pace.



Against this backdrop, DST Sustainable Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ('DST' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of intelligent logistics EV management solutions in China, has officially filed its listing application with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company ranked first in China's logistics EV management industry in terms of managed fleet size, network coverage, and revenue as of 2025, positioning it as a leading candidate in the sector's public market debut.



Ecosystem Synergy Drives Accumulation of Service Management Capabilities



DST leverages its data-driven digital infrastructure and nationwide service network to provide one-stop solutions throughout the EV lifecycle including EV management services, EV leasing and EV sales. Its comprehensive capabilities are continuously honed through deepseated synergies across the industrial chain and service network, its digital and intelligent technology ecosystem, and its customer ecosystem.



At the industrialchain and servicenetwork level, DST has built a complete synergy system that spans upstream, midstream, and downstream activities. Upstream synergy focuses on vehicles and batteries. DST works closely with leading OEMs and battery companies to jointly customize vehicle models tailored to a wide range of logistics scenarios, including urban distribution and trunk-line scenarios. Together, they promote the development of a standardized batteryswapping ecosystem and collaborate on vehicle lifecycle management from the source. Currently, DST has collaborated with 19 OEMs, covering 89 models across 26 brands, and the co-developed vehicles accounted for more than 75.3% of its managed EV fleet. Through these deeply intertwined supply chain relationships, DST has built a clear competitive edge in vehiclemodel suitability and full-lifecycle cost control.



Midstream synergy involves infrastructure and service networks. By integrating charging service providers nationwide, DST has achieved interoperability with more than 2.8 million battery charging and swapping facilities and built a largescale energyrefueling network. As of the end of 2025, its service network covers all prefecturelevel administrative divisions in Mainland China, comprising 419 fulfillment centers, 2,827 maintenance and repair centers, and unified service standards that ensure timely responses and consistent quality nationwide.



Downstream synergy focuses on asset disposal, aiming to manage residual value and maximize asset value. Using realtime batterydata monitoring, operational history analysis, and secondhandmarket information, DST provides pricing and disposal recommendations for vehicle residualvalue management. For power batteries, it has established a closedloop 'usage - monitoring - secondlife utilization - recycling' system that unlocks value throughout the vehicle lifecycle and transforms traditional endoflife disposal into an ongoing revenue stream.



In terms of digital and intelligent technology ecosystem synergy, DST has been continuously advancing the industry's digital and intelligent capabilities through deep collaboration between its self-developed platforms and external technology partners. It has established strategic partnerships with OEMs and autonomous driving technology companies, and introduced the DST TC50, an autonomous vehicle purpose-built for logistics. As of the latest practicable date, DST had deployed 474 L4 autonomous vehicles in proof-of-concept pilot programs across various real-world logistics scenarios. In addition, through collaborative development of core functions like intelligent scheduling and predictive maintenance, DST relies on data interoperability and collaborative innovation on its technology platform to extend its digital and intelligent capabilities beyond its own operations and empower the broader industry.



In terms of customer ecosystem synergy, DST has achieved cross-industry customer collaboration and deep scenario-based synergy. The Company has served more than 7,500 enterprise customers across diverse industries, including logistics, food and beverage, retail, and coldchain logistics, and provides customized solutions for different logistics scenarios, including urban distribution, instant delivery, and trunk-line transport. Digital systems such as 'FleetHub', and AssetLink, are deeply embedded into customers' operational workflows, creating systemlevel switching costs. Net dollar retention stood at 132.8% and 134.2% for 2024 and 2025, respectively, while customers with more than three years of cooperation accounted for approximately 92% of managed vehicles, reflecting sustained purchasing expansion by existing customers and longstanding, stable trust relationships.



Data Assets and AI Synergy Drive Cost Reduction and Efficiency Gains in Logistics



DST has built a digital technology architecture anchored in data, operational expertise, and AI, integrating AI capabilities into its IoT networks, proprietary software systems, and operational decisionmaking models. This deepens its digital and intelligent operations and drives cost reduction and efficiency improvement across the logistics industry.



After a decade of operations, DST has built an endtoend data repository covering vehicle realtime status, road and driving conditions, business scenarios, and other dimensions. Through continuous accumulation and cleaning, these data serve as the foundation for optimizing scheduling algorithms, predicting equipment failures, and assessing residual value, providing highquality input for AI applications. Guided by actual vehicle usage scenarios, these data assets create synergies across four key dimensions: asset, energy, maintenance and repair, and safety.



In terms of asset management, DST uses IoT and AIdriven intelligent deployment to dynamically optimize vehicle'demand matching, reduce deadhead ratio, and improve assetturnover efficiency. Meanwhile, drawing on realtime battery data, vehicle operational history, and secondhandmarket information, it provides residualvalue management recommendations that enable customers and asset holders to achieve more efficient vehicle disposal and value recovery. This marks DST's shift from passive depreciation to active value management in asset management, enabling continuous value unlock over the full asset lifecycle, lowering average daily holding costs and capital tied up per vehicle, and boosting return on assets.



In terms of energy management, 'FleetCharge' platform integrates more than 2.8 million thirdparty battery charging and swapping facilities and uses vehicle route data, battery charge levels, and electricity spot prices to generate customized charging schedules, reducing energy costs and streamlining crossproject expense reconciliation. By harnessing peak/offpeak electricity price differentials and intelligently scheduling charging sequences, energy costs become an optimizable variable rather than a fixed expense. For logistics companies, this reduces unit energy costs and prevents delivery delays caused by poorly planned charging, delivering benefits in both cost savings and operational efficiency.



In terms of maintenance and repair network, its 'Xiaochao MRO' system uses AIpowered predictive fault alerts to identify potential vehicle problems early, minimizing capacity losses from unscheduled downtime and additional costs from emergency repairs. DST's maintenance network covers more than 2,800 service centers nationwide, supporting fulllifecycle management with consistent and controllable service quality. This directly enables logistics customers to lower maintenance costs and increase vehicle uptime, turning the uncontrollable risks of unplanned downtime and maintenance costs from unpredictable into predictable and manageable'marking a shift from reactive maintenance to proactive prevention.



In terms of safety and risk management, its 'FleetGuard' system enables preventive action through drivingbehavior analysis and risk assessment, realtime intervention via live monitoring and early warnings, and closedloop postincident management through insurance claims handling and accident response, creating a complete riskmanagement framework across the entire driving process. As of the end of 2025, the system had intervened in more than 7.8 million mediumtohighrisk driving behaviors. Lower accident rates reduce insurance premiums and downtime losses, and also enhance post-accident claims efficiency and cut vehicle recovery time, significantly improving the overall cost structure of operations.



Ongoing accumulation of data assets and continuous algorithm iteration have steadily driven cost-reduction gains. From 2023 and 2025, the number of vehicles managed per service personnel increased from 134 to 320, and per-vehicle operating costs fell 8.1% from 2024 to 2025. By integrating AI capabilities into its digital technology architecture, the larger its managed fleet and the richer its data, the greater the prediction accuracy and dispatching efficiency of its AI models become, and the more sustained the unit cost reduction potential. This fully enables digital and intelligent operations and has become DST's core moat, setting it apart from traditional fleet management companies.



Sector Tailwinds and Rising Marginal Returns: A Growth Thesis Proven



From an external perspective, DST is positioned at the intersection of two structural opportunities. The first is the accelerating electrification substitution with substantial growth in the sector. The number of logistics vehicles in operation grew at a 40.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2025 and is expected to reach 8.1 million units by 2030, capturing nearly 40% penetration. The second is the rising demand for management services, with the logistics EV vehicle management market projected to reach RMB325.1 billion by 2030 and growing at a 39.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. As batteryhealth management, charging scheduling, and residualvalue assessment become increasingly complex, the addressable market for professional fleet management platforms is widening. With its nationwide service network, digital infrastructure, and standardized service capabilities, DST is poised to steadily grow its footprint in this incremental market.



On the financial front, DST is at the early stage of increasing marginal returns. From 2023 to 2025, revenue grew from RMB2.35 billion to RMB4.14 billion, a CAGR of 32.7%, with the share of management services revenue rising from 34.6% to 46.0%, representing a continuous optimisation of income structure. Gross margin expanded from 17.1% to 21.0%, while the net loss ratio narrowed significantly from 35.8% to 15.8%. Adjusted EBITDA achieved a CAGR of 67.6%, and the Company has recorded positive operating cash flow for three consecutive years, reaching RMB1.463 billion in 2025. With its operational cash generation capability already proven, the Company's profitability is poised to further improve as sector tailwinds materialize and internal efficiencies rise.



DST's Hong Kong listing application comes at a time when multiple trends-supportive policies, accelerating electrification substitution, and the digital transformation of road freight-are converging. The Company is wellpositioned to leverage capital markets to amplify its network effects and technological advantages, reinforce its market position, and support the logistics industry's transition toward greener, more efficient development pathways. With its management size of logistics EVs, digital infrastructure, and standardized service network, DST stands to benefit from the longterm trends of green logistics and digital management, and its long-term value is worth following.







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