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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 06:12 Uhr
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Computex 2026: SSSTC Expands Immersion-Cooling SSD Portfolio to Address AI Data Center Thermal Challenges

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC), a subsidiary of Kioxia Corporation and a leading global SSD provider, is showcasing its enterprise SSDs designed for immersion cooling and engineered for AI-driven data centers, along with a comprehensive portfolio of industrial and enterprise SSD solutions.

As generative AI and high-density computing evolve, thermal management is critical. To address this, SSSTC has optimized its SSDs for immersion cooling environments by enhancing corrosion resistance through specialized materials, component protection, and structural design. The lineup includes the SATA ER3, ER4, and ER5 series, as well as the PCIe U.2 PJ1 and EJ5 series.

These SSDs are optimized for immersion cooling environments, where systems are submerged in non-conductive dielectric fluids. By leveraging the high heat capacity and convective properties of liquids, heat can be efficiently dissipated through fluid circulation and heat exchange. This approach reduces reliance on traditional air cooling while improving Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and overall system reliability.

SSSTC is also highlighting a range of industrial and enterprise SSDs optimized for AI and edge applications. Industrial SSDs support Edge AI and harsh environment deployments, with operating temperatures ranging from -40 °C to 85 °C, along with anti-vibration and shock-resistant designs for outdoor and industrial environments. The pSLC architecture enhances endurance for sustained write-intensive workloads, while a multi-tier PLP (Power Loss Protection) framework - including hardware PLP, firmware PLP, and PLN - provides flexible data protection.

Enterprise eTLC SSDs are designed to deliver stable performance for AI workloads, offering endurance options of 1 and 3 DWPD over a five-year period for varying workload intensities. Under sustained workloads, they maintain more than 90% random IOPS consistency, minimizing performance fluctuations. Firmware optimized for high-density computing enables low latency operation, while capacitor-based PLP and immersion cooling support ensure reliable performance in demanding deployment environments.

With more than 18 years of in-house firmware development expertise, SSSTC understands diverse storage requirements across industries and provides flexible customization options, including configurable over-provisioning, lifespan and capacity optimization, performance and power tuning, and application-specific firmware development. SSSTC remains committed to helping customers build stable, efficient, and sustainable AI storage infrastructures.

About SSSTC

Founded in 2008, SSSTC became a subsidiary of Kioxia Corporation in 2020 and delivers high-quality SSDs through in-house firmware and NAND expertise. For more information, visit the SSSTC website.

Remark: PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992885/Computex_2026__SSD___AI___________SSSTC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/computex-2026-ssstc-expands-immersion-cooling-ssd-portfolio-to-address-ai-data-center-thermal-challenges-302787916.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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