Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIGABYTE Expands Its AI TOP Ecosystem for the Next Era of AI Agents

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, continues to advance its vision of "Create Your Own AI on Your Own Desk" with the expansion of the AI TOP ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026. More than a single product, AI TOP is a purpose-built local AI ecosystem that combines dedicated hardware and optimized systems to simplify AI development. As AI agents become increasingly capable of executing tasks, automating workflows, and operating continuously, AI TOP provides a scalable foundation for users looking to deploy AI locally.

Expanding the ecosystem is the new AI TOP 100 B850, engineered for demanding AI workloads. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor and available with either GeForce RTX 5090 or Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics, the system combines high-performance processing with advanced graphics acceleration for AI computing. With support for up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a server-grade 1600W 80 PLUS Platinum power supply, it delivers the stability, scalability, and sustained performance required for advanced AI applications. Every workload runs locally, eliminating cloud dependency while keeping sensitive data under user control.

At the core of AI TOP is a complete hardware ecosystem built specifically for AI workloads. Every AI TOP motherboard, graphics card, SSD, and PSU is engineered and validated for sustained AI computing, including the new AORUS P1600W 80 PLUS Titanium Modular PCIe 5.1 AI TOP PSU. The portfolio spans three deployment tiers: AI TOP ATOM for personal and edge AI computing, AI TOP 100 Z890 and the new AI TOP 100 B850 for developer and team deployment, and AI TOP 500 TRX50 for enterprise-scale AI research. Together, they support AI workloads ranging from personal experimentation to large-scale model development.

Built with reliability in mind, every AI TOP system undergoes rigorous validation for continuous 24/7 operation under sustained AI workloads. To further simplify deployment, AI TOP offers pre-validated compatibility across more than 100 AI frameworks and development environments, including PyTorch, TensorFlow, and OpenClaw. By combining dedicated AI hardware, purpose-built systems, and a scalable ecosystem architecture, AI TOP provides a complete foundation for users to deploy AI locally. Please visit ENTER INFINITY at the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth, 4F Booth No. M0520 at COMPUTEX 2026, and explore more at GIGABYTE EVENT¦ENTER INFINITY.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989798/GIGA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-expands-its-ai-top-ecosystem-for-the-next-era-of-ai-agents-302786488.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.