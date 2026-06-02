GIGABYTE Expands Its AI TOP Ecosystem for the Next Era of AI Agents

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, continues to advance its vision of "Create Your Own AI on Your Own Desk" with the expansion of the AI TOP ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026. More than a single product, AI TOP is a purpose-built local AI ecosystem that combines dedicated hardware and optimized systems to simplify AI development. As AI agents become increasingly capable of executing tasks, automating workflows, and operating continuously, AI TOP provides a scalable foundation for users looking to deploy AI locally.

Expanding the ecosystem is the new AI TOP 100 B850, engineered for demanding AI workloads. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor and available with either GeForce RTX 5090 or Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics, the system combines high-performance processing with advanced graphics acceleration for AI computing. With support for up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a server-grade 1600W 80 PLUS Platinum power supply, it delivers the stability, scalability, and sustained performance required for advanced AI applications. Every workload runs locally, eliminating cloud dependency while keeping sensitive data under user control.

At the core of AI TOP is a complete hardware ecosystem built specifically for AI workloads. Every AI TOP motherboard, graphics card, SSD, and PSU is engineered and validated for sustained AI computing, including the new AORUS P1600W 80 PLUS Titanium Modular PCIe 5.1 AI TOP PSU. The portfolio spans three deployment tiers: AI TOP ATOM for personal and edge AI computing, AI TOP 100 Z890 and the new AI TOP 100 B850 for developer and team deployment, and AI TOP 500 TRX50 for enterprise-scale AI research. Together, they support AI workloads ranging from personal experimentation to large-scale model development.

Built with reliability in mind, every AI TOP system undergoes rigorous validation for continuous 24/7 operation under sustained AI workloads. To further simplify deployment, AI TOP offers pre-validated compatibility across more than 100 AI frameworks and development environments, including PyTorch, TensorFlow, and OpenClaw. By combining dedicated AI hardware, purpose-built systems, and a scalable ecosystem architecture, AI TOP provides a complete foundation for users to deploy AI locally. Please visit ENTER INFINITY at the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth, 4F Booth No. M0520 at COMPUTEX 2026, and explore more at GIGABYTE EVENT¦ENTER INFINITY.

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