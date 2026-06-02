Primecore, the international life sciences and advanced technology program management company, is accelerating international growth plans as it announces the appointment of former DPS Group managing director Kevin Fenton as managing partner of Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

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REPRO FEE FREE Conor Mearáin 02.06.26 Aidan O'Dwyer, CEO, Primecore; Kevin Fenton, Managing Partner, Primecore and Eddie Kent, CFO, Primecore pictured as Primecore, the international life sciences and advanced technology program management company, accelerates international growth plans and announces the appointment of former DPS managing director Kevin Fenton as Managing Partner of Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). Primecore has recorded 50% revenue growth to more than $18 million in the past six months. The company is now forecasting $50 million in revenue by 2028, following the expansion of its multinational client base in life sciences and advanced technology. Having appointed 15 new staff in the last quarter, Primecore now expects to create 150 new jobs across their offices across Ireland and the US over three years to 2028 in line with forecasted revenue growth. For more information, visit www.primecorepm.com Image: Conor Mearáin

The appointment follows a period of significant growth within the company, which has recorded 50% revenue growth to more than $18 million in the past six months.

The company is now forecasting $50 million in revenue by 2028, following the expansion of its multinational client base in life sciences and advanced technology. Having appointed 15 new staff in the last quarter, Primecore now expects to create 150 new jobs across their offices in Ireland, Philadelphia and Boston over three years to 2028 in line with forecasted revenue growth.

The revised jobs target is 50% higher than originally forecast by Primecore's management team in December 2025, when the company said it expected to create 100 jobs over the three years.

Commenting on the expansion of the business, Aidan O'Dwyer, CEO, Primecore, said: "We have expanded our multinational client base to include major advanced technology and semiconductor blue chip clients as we support capital programmes in complex operating environments. Our clients in life sciences and ATS need senior people who have been in the seat before, who understand the complex programmes, and who can be accountable from advisory through to delivery.

"We have made significant progress since we set out our growth plans in December. Now Kevin's appointment as ATS managing partner gives us the leadership, sector experience and credibility to grow our capability at pace across Ireland, the US and international markets. This is a natural extension of our Life Sciences heritage and our core strengths. Ireland has a strong international reputation in life sciences, engineering and advanced manufacturing. We are supporting clients on major programmes on both sides of the Atlantic with a trusted model that ensures capital investments translate into commercial success."

Mr Fenton, an engineering programme and project leader with more than 30 years' international experience across advanced technology and life sciences, has previously held senior leadership roles including as managing director at consultancy, engineering and construction management company, DPS Group, where he worked with Aidan O'Dwyer, Primecore CFO Eddie Kent and chair Donal Roche, before it was sold to Arcadis for around $270m in 2022.

Kevin Fenton, Managing Partner, of Advanced Technology Solutions at Primecore said: "Primecore has a strong platform for sustainable growth because it understands the leadership and strategic outcomes clients need from major capital programmes. In advanced technology solutions, clients need partners who can bring structure, clarity and senior delivery experience into fast-moving environments.

"My focus will be on leading our advanced technology solutions offering from accountable, credible and practical strategic advice to hands-on delivery for major advanced technology and semiconductor blue chip clients. I have worked with several of Primecore's leadership team before and am very proud to be joining an outstanding business which is already recognised for its rigour and client delivery focus."

Primecore was established in 2008, with offices now in Cork, Dublin, Philadelphia and Boston. The company's leadership team includes Aidan O'Dwyer, CEO; Eddie Kent, CFO; Donal Roche, Chair; and Dara Kernan, Managing Partner.

Primecore last month announced the appointment of former DPS Engineering senior consultant Aidan Harrington as programme manager and Thomas Ryan joined as a partner focused on biopharma capital program delivery in North America.

Notes to editor

About Primecore

Founded in 2008, Primecore is an international life sciences and advanced technology program management company, working with major advanced technology and semiconductor blue chip clients.

Primecore acts as an operational partner and client advocate on complex capital programs that are critical to business performance. The company's advisory capability supports clients at the strategic decision point, before commitment, procurement or execution begins, while its delivery capability embeds experienced professionals within client organizations to manage programs from mobilization through to operational handover.

Through its expanded Advanced Technology Solutions capability, Primecore brings its practitioner-led model to advanced technology environments, including semiconductor and data center programs, where capital intensity, speed to market, technical certainty and disciplined execution are critical.

Across advisory and delivery, Primecore helps clients turn complex capital investments into strategic, operational and commercial outcomes.

For more information, visit www.primecorepm.com.

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Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Deirdre Fitzgerald, Springboard Communications

M: +353 85 206 4835

E: deirdre@springboardcommunications.ie

Tom Fitzpatrick, Springboard Communications

M: +353 87 457 3694

E: tom@springboardcommunications.ie